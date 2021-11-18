Motors.co.uk to sponsor Ant & Dec’s new TV show

Motors.co.uk has confirmed it’ll be sponsoring Ant & Dec’s new TV show, Limitless Win.

The primetime show debuts in the New Year and runs for five one-hour long episodes across ITV and ITV Hub. The show features a new format with a limitless jackpot and a money ladder that never ends.

The sponsorship is part of Motors.co.uk’s ongoing Search Less, Live More brand campaign and follows its headline sponsorship of ITV’s Paul O’Grady’s Saturday Night Line-Up on ITV during the summer, plus the forthcoming Christmas special.

Dermot Kelleher, head of marketing and research at eBay Motors Group, said: ‘We’re delighted to be the headline sponsor of Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win to once again present the Motors.co.uk brand to millions of primetime television viewers on what is set to be a truly groundbreaking family show.

‘We believe the combination of Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win’s audience reach and premium positioning on peak Saturday evenings will combine to accelerate consumer awareness and consideration of Motors.co.uk as a place for car buyers to find the car that’s right for them.’

He added: ‘As the proud sponsors of Paul O’Grady’s Saturday Night Line-Up, Motors.co.uk has already seen encouraging uplifts in brand health metrics, with the show contributing to a significant increase in brand preference, with buyers saying that Motors.co.uk is a destination they consider for “easy” and “quick” car search.

‘Our investment in television advertising underlines our long-term commitment to our dealer partners by putting their stock in front of even more potential used car buyers.’