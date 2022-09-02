Motors.co.uk to give away a brand new car as it partners with Radio X’s prize dump competition

Online marketplace Motorway.co.uk has announced a new partnership which will see it sponsor the prize dump competition as part of The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X.

The digital platform already sponsors the show itself but will now be offering offering one lucky listener a chance to win a brand-new mild hybrid Suzuki Vitara SZ-T.

The week-long activity, running from September 5 to September 9, will see Moyles broadcasting live across the country from a prize dump tour bus.

Each day listeners will be invited to text in the answer to a general knowledge question with one winner selected at random for a personal visit from Moyles with prizes delivered to their doorstep live on radio.

The winners will then be entered into a prize draw to win a brand-new car live on air at the end of the week.

Providing a brand-new car is the latest sponsorship activity as part of Motors.co.uk’s ‘Search Less, Live More’ campaign which started in June and has been featured across the Global network on Radio X, Smooth Radio, Smooth Chill and Heart.

Lucy Tugby, head of marketing at eBay Motors Group, which owns Motors.co.uk, said: ‘With the cost of living crisis hitting motoring budgets we’re delighted to be sponsoring the prize dump competition which will see one lucky listener winning a mild hybrid Suzuki Vitara SZ-T and experience greener motoring whether they’re commuting, on the school run or doing the weekly family shop.

‘The competition is fully interactive across radio, video and social media and will help further prompt awareness of Motors.co.uk as the place to search less and live more when choosing their next car from our dealer partners.’