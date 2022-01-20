Motorway appoints Trainline’s Victoria Biggs as chief communications officer

Motorway has announced Victoria Biggs is leaving Trainline to join the used car marketplace in the newly created role of chief communications officer.

Biggs brings with her more than 20 years experience in communications, having previously also worked as PR director for eBay.

In her time at Trainline she was appointed chief communications officer, leading global communications during a time of rapid growth and the company listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Tom Leathes, CEO of Motorway, said: ‘I’m delighted to welcome Victoria to the Motorway family.

‘On the back of unprecedented growth in the last 12 months, investing in the best possible talent is imperative to our continued success. And that is exactly what we have found in Victoria.

‘Her incredible experience working for high growth tech companies like Trainline and eBay makes her an invaluable addition to our team – both spearheading our sustainability strategy and leading our communications as the business continues to grow at an accelerated pace.’

Biggs added: ‘I’m excited to be joining a business that has such a strong customer focus and is harnessing the power of technology to build a better car market for everyone.

‘Motorway has already achieved incredible growth and I’m looking forward to joining the team as we continue to scale and become the most trusted and sustainable used car marketplace.’

This latest appointment follows on from James Wilson who joined the company as chief operating officer from Amazon in December 2021.