Motorway launches recruitment drive as online marketplace moves to new Brighton office

Online marketplace Motorway has launched an extensive recruitment drive after announcing plans to move its base to a state-of-the art new office in Brighton.

The used car platform is hoping to employ another 50 members of staff in the next six months after experiencing a period of ‘incredible growth’.

The new faces will be working at the company’s new base on West Street in Brighton, a short distance from the its current office.

The recruitment drive will take Motorway’s workforce to around 300, of which 210 will be based in Brighton.

On average, the firm is currently selling 8,000 cars every month with a new sale agreed every five minutes.

Bosses say the latest drive will make it one of the fastest growing employers in the area.

James Wilson, chief operating officer for Motorway, said: ‘Our customer service centre is at the very heart of our strategy to put customers first so investing in finding the best talent in Brighton is crucial.

‘This new recruitment drive will make us one of the fastest growing employers in Brighton and we look forward to welcoming more local talent as we grow our business.

‘Motorway is now selling over 8,000 cars a month, with a new sale being agreed every five minutes.

‘This incredible growth would not have been possible without the amazing team we have in Brighton supporting our customers every step of the way.’

Pictured: Tom Leathes, founder and CEO of Motorway