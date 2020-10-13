Used car marketplace Motorway says it had a bumper sales month in September with a 25 per cent increase on August.

Sales director James Bush said: ‘More consumers than ever turned to our platform to sell their car, providing dealers with an abundance of quality used stock, direct from private sellers.

‘Just like in August, the highest stock levels came from cars in the £5-£10k value bracket, which meant there were some real gems across all major brands to be had at these prices.

‘This was closely followed by cars in the £10-15k and £15-20k brackets.

‘But it was the £20-30k bracket that saw the biggest increase, jumping by 18 per cent.

‘Prices at this end have held steady month on month, going for around two per cent over CAP, but with more stock becoming available this could go down in October.’

Higher-end prestige cars attracted the most bids in general, it reported, with the £40-50k and £75-100k brackets seeing the most activity at auction, leading to some sales occasionally going up to three per cent above CAP.

Land Rover led the pack at these prices, with a particularly faultless Range Rover going for five per cent above CAP.

In August, it was an Audi TT that got dealers hot under the bonnet, but in September it was a well-specced Jeep Wrangler Sahara Sport valued at £5-10k and which went for 37 per cent above CAP.

Cars in the £5-10k bracket also hit the mark, with half of the cars in Motorway’s top 10 featuring in this bracket. Dealers fought hard over the quality models, driving the final price to between 18 and 37 per cent over CAP.

In the £40-£50k bracket, a Porsche 911 Carrera went 13 per cent above CAP, while in the sub-£5k bracket a Porsche Boxster went for 16 per cent over CAP.

Lotus, Bentley and Maserati also fared well, averaging five per cent over CAP and a Lotus Elise achieving 11 per cent above CAP.

Brands such as Ford, Honda, Nissan and Toyota typically went for just under CAP, while Renault and Citroen averaged almost four per cent below, and Alfa Romeo nearly 10 per cent below.

And although the Tesla Model 3, pictured, may be the most Googled electric car in the world right now, Tesla cars overall went for three per cent under CAP

Bush said: ‘It provided savvy dealers wanting to upsell EVs to their customers with a potentially great margin to work with.

‘Electric cars in general went for three per cent under CAP, hybrid just under CAP, and diesel and petrol held steady at just over.’