New research has revealed that the Tesla Model 3 is the most searched for electric used car.

The data looked at average monthly Google searches for 126 used electric and hybrid cars across 152 countries.

All Teslas currently available appeared in the top 10, but the brand missed taking all three top spots because of one of the longest serving EVs around – the Nissan Leaf.

However, the monthly searches of the Model 3’s 1.8m searches were more than three times the second place Leaf’s 565,689.

This was just ahead of the Tesla Model X, which received 553,999 searches to place third.

The research, conducted by Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, also looked at the most searched for hybrid vehicles and revealed how much more popular the all-electric car search term is.

Only the top two hybrid vehicles would have made it into the electric car top 10, with the Toyota Prius placing highest with an average of 353,755 searches monthly, while the Hyundai Ioniq claimed second thanks to 184,064 average monthly searches.

The data also found that the Model 3 was the most searched for car across all countries except Egypt where the Model X came out top and Ireland where the Nissan Leaf was the most searched for.

The top 10 most Googled electric vehicles in the world are:

Tesla Model 3 – 1,852,356 searches

Nissan Leaf – 565,689 searches

Tesla Model X – 553,999 searches

Tesla Model S – 524,479 searches

BMW i3 – 347,333 searches

Renault Zoe – 343,815 searches

Audi e-tron – 278,379 searches

Renault Twizy – 166,459 searches

Jaguar I-Pace – 154,064 searches

Hyundai Kona Electric – 136,329 searches