New aftersales package gives boost to Nissan dealer network with savings for drivers

Nissan’s UK dealer network has been given a boost with the launch of a new aftersales initiative.

The manufacturer’s Good-to-Go Package is aimed at helping the owners of cars between three and 10 years old keep their vehicles in top condition.

Eligible vehicles are the Micra, Note, Pulsar, Juke, Qashqai, pictured, X-Trail and Leaf that haven’t covered more than 100,000 miles.

The package is paid for monthly, starting at £29.99, and Nissan said it gave a minimum annual saving of more than £100 versus buying the components separately.

It includes a complete fixed-price service – minor or major – plus Nissan Roadside Assistance and the cost of the vehicle’s next MOT test or pre-MOT in the case of Northern Ireland.

Owners also get a warranty with the same level of cover as Nissan’s New Vehicle Extended Warranty and its Nissan Intelligent Choice Used Car Warranty.

Chris Marsh, aftersales director at Nissan, said: ‘We’re thrilled to be launching our new Good-to-Go package.

‘It will provide peace of mind and great value for money for owners of Nissan cars which are between three and 10 years old.

‘In designing Good-to-Go, among the customers we had in mind was someone who has bought one of our cars new and has owned it for almost three years.

‘During that time, they’ll have enjoyed the benefits of a top-class warranty, roadside assistance and servicing secured via their Nissan dealer.

‘As they approach the end of year three, they can now step into the Good-to-Go package and continue to enjoy very similar benefits for the next seven years, spread over convenient and affordable monthly payments.

‘We have recently launched the scheme via our dealer network and we are confident that it will be well received by Nissan owners across the UK.

‘Good-to-Go provides a great range of benefits and exceptional value for money.’