A new agency has launched that aims to free car dealers from the hassle and stress of running social media marketing campaigns.

Motor Socials says its team – who have all worked in the automotive industry – can use their skills and experience to get dealers’ messages across to sell more cars via fully managed social media marketing.

The Peterborough-based company will run dealers’ social media channels for them, write the content, boost their following, create bespoke campaigns and drive leads into their business so they can focus on other areas.

Operations manager Lauren George, pictured, said: ‘I am super-excited to be running this new business alongside an experienced and passionate growing team.

‘Motor Socials is designed to free up motor dealers’ time so they can do the job they’re best at – selling cars.

‘We are ready to take over the motor trade by providing dealers with the digital spotlight they have been looking for.’