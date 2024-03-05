New car market recorded strongest February for 20 years, SMMT expected to confirm

The UK new car market recorded its strongest February for 20 years, data is expected to show later this morning.

Preliminary figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show registrations were up by more 10% last month on February 2023.

Pure electric cars held a 17% share of the market in February.

The trade association reiterated its plea for ‘fairer’ taxation of electric vehicles (EVs) ahead of Wednesday’s Budget.

It is urging chancellor Jeremy Hunt to halve VAT on the purchase of new EVs and make public charging ‘as easy and affordable as plugging in at home’.

Yesterday, leading car makers, energy firms and campaigners signed an opened letter to the chancellor calling for VAT to be slashed on public charging points.

Commenting on the early data, Auto Trader’s Ian Plummer said: ‘Year-on-year growth in EV sales is encouraging but this is thanks to buoyant fleet sales, as growing numbers of drivers take advantage of benefit in kind and salary sacrifice schemes to overcome the electric upfront price barrier.

‘With the 22% Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate target of all new car sales to be electric now in effect, some manufacturers are turning to substantial offers to stimulate flat retail demand and entice potential car buyers, and our data shows it’s working.

‘At the end of February, one in five new car enquiries sent via Auto Trader were for EVs thanks to a few heavily discounted models.’

The SMMT will publish final figures for February registrations at 9am today.