New Nissan X-Trail arrives with hybrid-only powertrains

Nissan has released its fourth-generation X-Trail, boasting a bold new design and hybrid engine setups.

Starting at £32,030, the five- and seven-seater SUV sits at the top of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance CMF-C platform, helping to deliver a more practical cabin and an upgraded suspension.

The X-Trail will become the second model in Nissan’s European range to feature its e-Power hybrid engine to bring a more EV-focused driving experience without having to plug the car in to charge.

It mates a 1.5-litre petrol engine to a 150kW front electric motor, with the combustion engine used just to generate electricity while the front motor powers the wheels instead.

Nissan says this means the engine can run within its optimal range at all times, boosting efficiency – particularly in urban environments.

The inclusion of Nissan’s e-Pedal Step also means drivers can accelerate and brake using only the throttle pedal.

Nissan’s e-4orce all-wheel-drive will also be available, adding a rear 100kW electric motor for extra performance and traction.

An on-board system can actively and intelligently manage the torque delivery to the motors, giving added confidence on loose or slippery surfaces.

Nissan will also offer a mild-hybrid version of this engine, offered in two-wheel-drive layout and bringing 161bhp and 300Nm of torque. It’s sent to the wheels via a CVT automatic gearbox.

Inside, the X-Trail has a large and spacious cabin, with rear doors that open to nearly 90 degrees, making entry and exit easier.

The third row of seats can easily be folded into the floor and when lowered there’s 550 litres of boot space on offer – 20 litres more than you’d find on the previous X-Trail.

In the front, there’s a 12.3-inch multi-information screen for the driver to use, while a secondary display of the same size gives access to sat nav and media functions, alongside Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

A new 10.8-inch head-up display system is available as well.