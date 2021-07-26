Nissan announces major recruitment drive with 400 new roles at Sunderland plant

Nissan has announced has a major recruitment drive at its Sunderland plant with plans to hire 400 new members of staff.

The Japanese firm says it is offering both permanent and temporary positions across a range of sectors at the factory.

Among the roles on offer are technician jobs and engineering roles.

The carmaker will soon begin making an all-new electric vehicle, called the EV36Zero and the new recruits will be heavily involved.

Nissan vice president Alan Johnson said: ‘This is a real vote of confidence in Sunderland from our parent company in Japan and will really reaffirm Sunderland’s reputation as a world-class manufacturer.

‘These new recruits will play an important role in preparing the plant for the arrival of the new all-electric crossover model, as well as delivering Qashqai, Juke and LEAF to our customers in more than 130 world markets.’

The news comes just weeks after Nissan announced plans for a new £1bn gigafactory in Sunderland.

The new site will be partially funded by the government and is set to create a whopping 750 new jobs.

Anyone interested in applying can find more information on the Nissan website.