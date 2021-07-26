Log in
Car factory production lineCar factory production line

News

Nissan announces major recruitment drive with 400 new roles at Sunderland plant

  • Nissan is to hire 400 new members of staff at its Sunderland plant
  • Recruits will be working on preparations for all-new electric vehicle, the EV36Zero
  • Boss says news is a ‘vote of confidence’ for factory in the north east of England

Time 32 seconds ago

Nissan has announced has a major recruitment drive at its Sunderland plant with plans to hire 400 new members of staff.

The Japanese firm says it is offering both permanent and temporary positions across a range of sectors at the factory.

Among the roles on offer are technician jobs and engineering roles.

Advert

The carmaker will soon begin making an all-new electric vehicle, called the EV36Zero and the new recruits will be heavily involved.

Nissan vice president Alan Johnson said: ‘This is a real vote of confidence in Sunderland from our parent company in Japan and will really reaffirm Sunderland’s reputation as a world-class manufacturer.

‘These new recruits will play an important role in preparing the plant for the arrival of the new all-electric crossover model, as well as delivering Qashqai, Juke and LEAF to our customers in more than 130 world markets.’

The news comes just weeks after Nissan announced plans for a new £1bn gigafactory in Sunderland.

Advert

The new site will be partially funded by the government and is set to create a whopping 750 new jobs.

Anyone interested in applying can find more information on the Nissan website.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190