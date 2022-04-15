Nissan begins special dealer network road trip with Ariya electric crossover

Nissan dealers across the UK are preparing to welcome the all-new Ariya electric crossover to their showrooms.

The Japanese carmaker is putting on a special preview tour of the car that will see pre-production models delivered to dealerships across the country.

Dealers will have cars for one day, allowing them to put on customer events and presentations for their staff.

Potential buyers are also able to book a slot to see the Ariya at their nearest dealer via Nissan’s website.

The Ariya is already on sale, with customer deliveries expected in the summer.

It rivals the Volkswagen ID.4 and Ford Mustang Mach-E and prices start at £41,845.

The Ariya is available with two- and four-wheel drive and can manage up to a claimed 310 miles on a full charge.

Nissan hopes the preview tour will be just as successful as a similar event organised for the new Qashqai last year in providing a ‘launch pad’ for sales, said the firm.

Nic Thomas, marketing director at Nissan Motor GB, said: ‘New Nissan Ariya marks our first step into a new segment, and with that a new customer audience.

‘The preview tour will be complemented by a host of pre-launch communication and marketing activities, all designed to attract attention and drive intrigue.

‘We have no doubt our dealers will seize the opportunity to impress their customers during the preview tour and generate a large number of pre-orders.

‘The next few weeks are going to be incredibly exciting for everyone at Nissan.’