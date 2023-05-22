Nissan GB confirms appointment of Marco Capozzoli as new fleet director with immediate effect

Nissan GB has confirmed the appointment of Marco Capozzoli as its new fleet director.

Capozzoli has been with the Japanese brand for close to six years in looking after leasing, finance and vehicle rental.

He succeeds Csaba Vincze, who has taken on the role of director of network development and customer quality, and takes up his new post with immediate effect.

Reacting to his appointment, Capozzoli said: ‘I would like to continue the mid-term fleet strategy with special focus on the dealer network and maximise our performance through sales channel optimisation.

‘With a newly launched range of fantastic, electrified vehicles, including the fully electric Ariya and Townstar compact van, these are exciting times for Nissan GB.

‘With our ten-year heritage in electric vehicles, we have valuable experience to help businesses that are looking to cut their carbon footprint and transition to a zero-emission fleet. I look forward to this exciting challenge and continuing to help our customers embrace the electrified era.’

During more than half a decade with Nissan GB, Capozzoli has become a face well known to dealers up and down the country.

In his previous role as the firm’s national dealer fleet manager he was responsible for managing national SME business sales performance as well as establishing a national van sales strategy.

Prior to this, he worked in a number of roles at VW Group Leasing, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services and Hertz.

Michael Auliar, sales director at Nissan GB, added: ‘Fleet will be a key factor in our future success, so I’m delighted to see Marco taking on this exciting new opportunity.

‘He will continue to evolve our role as a trusted adviser to the UK’s vehicle fleets, both large and small, and ensure business can access advice that will facilitate their transition to a lower carbon future.’

Capozzoli takes up his new role as Nissan accelerates plans for a fully electrified line-up, with Juke Hybrid and e-POWER versions of Qashqai and X-Trail all launching in the last 18 months.

The new models will join Nissan’s established range of EVs, which includes the Leaf, the Ariya and the Townstar, which arrives later this year.