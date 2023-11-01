Nov 1: Travel agents win £2m from Ryanair; Ticket offices saved; ID.7 Tourer pictures

Online travel agents win £2m High Court damages fight with Ryanair

Online travel agents have won a High Court fight with Ryanair after suing over refunds they paid following flights being cancelled or changed.

Judge Nigel Cooper awarded On the Beach, Sunshine.co.uk and Classic Package Holidays £2,056,74 in damages.

He said it represented the cost of flights refunded to travellers for package holidays in ‘circumstances where Ryanair have cancelled or made what are described as major changes to flights which were part of the packages’.

U-turn over closure plan for railway station ticket offices

The government has announced a U-turn over plans to close the vast majority of railway station ticket offices in England.

Transport secretary Mark Harper said train operators have been asked to withdraw the proposals as they ‘do not meet the high thresholds set by ministers’.

It follows watchdogs Transport Focus and London TravelWatch opposing every single planned closure because of issues such as the impact on accessibility. But a train operator source told the PA news agency: ‘There is quiet fury in the rail industry. The plan was signed off by civil servants and ministers. They’ve U-turned.’

British Library hit by cyber incident

The British Library has said a ‘major technology outage’ has hit online services, public wi-fi at the site and its website.

The research library in London, which has a large deposit of the UK and world’s book collections, is investigating the issue with the National Cyber Security Centre and cybersecurity specialists.

The building, near St Pancras railway station, continues to be open and visitors can access the reading rooms for personal study.

Odey Asset Management to shut down after allegations against founder

Scandal-hit hedge fund Odey Asset Management is to close just months after a series of sexual assault and harassment allegations against founder Crispin Odey.

In a short statement on its website, the investment company said it has transferred all funds to new asset managers and is being wound down.

Earlier this year, Odey sold most of its shares in car dealer group Pendragon when the allegations – which Odey denies – were made.

Isle of Man’s parliament votes Assisted Dying Bill through to next stage

Legalising assisted dying in part of the British Isles has moved a step closer after the Isle of Man’s parliament voted a bill through to its next stage.

The Assisted Dying Bill, as it stands, applies only to terminally ill adults who have been ‘ordinarily resident’ on the island for at least a year.

A further vote is expected next week as to whether it should go before a committee to be considered and reported on by the end of February, before moving to the clauses stage. The bill would then undergo line-by-line scrutiny, where multiple amendments could be made.

World must end fossil fuel age, says Guterres after visiting melting glaciers

UN chief Antonio Guterres has said the world should end the fossil fuel age to curb what he says is a devastating level of melting of glaciers in the Himalayas due to global warming.

The UN secretary-general addressed Nepal’s parliament after flying past Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak, on Monday and touring the base camp of Mount Annapurna, the world’s 10th highest, yesterday.

‘I am here today to cry out from the rooftop of the world: Stop the madness,’ he said. ‘The glaciers are retreating, but we cannot. We must end the fossil fuel age.’

Cigarette-style warning labels could reduce meat consumption, study finds

Graphic health warnings such as the ones on cigarette packets could help reduce meat consumption and benefit the environment, a new study has found.

Putting stark reminders about the effect that meat farming has on global warming would help consumers make healthier choices and reduce our carbon footprint, Durham University researchers suggested.

They tested a variety of warnings, including ones about climate change, health risks and even future pandemics, and all worked in discouraging people from selecting a meat-based meal.

Volkswagen releases first pictures of ID.7 Tourer

Volkswagen has revealed disguised images of its ID.7 Tourer, which will arrive in 2024 as the firm’s first electric estate car.

Looking to keep a more traditional estate car profile rather than the sleeker ‘shooting brake’ style seen in more recent years, the ID.7 Tourer is a long car with plenty of bodywork.

Volkswagen says the model offers ‘sophisticated aerodynamics’ that give it a low drag coefficient.

