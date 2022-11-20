Nov 20: Sunak visits Ukraine; Trump’s Twitter return; UK plans Swiss-style EU deal; Climate compensation deal

Sunak meets Zelensky during first visit to Ukraine

Rishi Sunak said he was ‘humbled’ to be in Ukraine, as the Prime Minister held his first face-to-face meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The visit came as the prime minister, in office only a matter of weeks, pledged continued British support to the war-torn country in the fight against Russia.

Sunak’s arrival was accompanied by the announcement of a £50m package of defence aid comprising 125 anti-aircraft guns and technology to help Ukraine counter Iranian-supplied drones, including radars and anti-drone technology.

UK considering Swiss-style links with EU

Senior figures in Rishi Sunak’s government are reportedly considering putting the UK on the road to a Swiss-style relationship with the EU.

The Sunday Times reports that the move could take place over the next decade as the government eyes up a closer relationship with the EU that avoids the current barriers to trade.

Downing Street sources rejected the report but the Times suggested that behind closed doors some in government have indicated that the pursuit of a frictionless trading relationship with the bloc requires moving to a Swiss-style arrangement over the next 10 years. According to the paper, this would not extend to a return to freedom of movement.

Elon Musk reinstates Donald Trump’s Twitter account

Elon Musk has reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter.

The move reverses a ban that kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Musk made the announcement in the early hours of Sunday morning after holding a poll that asked Twitter users on whether Trump’s account should be restored. The ‘yes’ vote won, with 51.8 per cent. It is not clear whether Trump will actually return to Twitter.

NHS on ‘crisis footing’ with likely rise in waiting lists

The NHS is likely to remain on a ‘crisis footing’ with rising waiting lists despite extra funding, it has been said.

The health service will receive an extra £3.3bn in each of the next two years, while £4.7bn will go into social care, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced in his autumn statement on Thursday.

However, the Health Foundation believes while the increase to the NHS budget will provide ‘temporary respite’, health and care services will face ‘difficult trade-offs’ on issues such as pay and the backlog.

UN climate negotiators approve compensation deal

Negotiators have approved a historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution.

The decision establishes a fund for what negotiators call loss and damage.

It is a big win for poorer nations which have long called for cash as they are often the victims of climate worsened floods, droughts, heat waves, famines and storms despite having contributed little to the pollution that heats up the globe.

Sir Keir Starmer plans to abolish House of Lords

Sir Keir Starmer would abolish the House of Lords and replace it with an elected chamber if he becomes prime minister.

The proposal, reported by The Observer, would be part of a plan to ‘restore trust in politics’ and would see Labour holding a consultation on the composition and size of a new chamber as well as more immediate reform of the current and often-criticised appointments process.

Saturday Car Dealer headlines you may have missed

Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant occupied by Animal Rebellion

Climate change activists have occupied Gordon Ramsay’s three-star Michelin restaurant in Chelsea.

Members of Animal Rebellion entered Restaurant Gordon Ramsay on Hospital Road, Chelsea at around 6pm on Saturday.

Wearing smart casual clothing they sat at tables reserved for guests of the high-end restaurant. They held mock menus outlining the environmental costs of items served on the restaurant’s menu, including steak and veal.

‘Urgent measures’ needed to close gender pay gap – report

Urgent measures are needed by employers and the government to close the gender pay gap, according to a new report.

The Fawcett Society said women face ‘double trouble’ because of the combined impact of the cost-of-living crisis and the difference in their pay compared with men.

The campaign group said its research showed that during 2022 women will, on average, take home £564 less than men each month, up from £536 in 2021.

Build your own home with a government loan

Self-builders in Scotland who are unable to access standard bank lending can now apply for a loan of up to £175,000 to help with home development costs.

The Self-Build Loan Fund provides cash to help people develop good quality and energy efficient housing.

Following the success of a pilot scheme in the Highlands, the fund was launched nationally in 2018, with 41 loans worth a total of £6.2m approved to date. Applications for the loan will reopen from Monday.

Joe Lycett prepares to shred £10,000

Comedian Joe Lycett has begun counting down the hours until he plans to shred £10,000 if David Beckham refuses to pull out of his role as a Qatar ambassador.

The comic issued an ultimatum to the former England footballer after it was reported he had signed a £10m deal with the FIFA World Cup hosts.

Birmingham-born comedian Lycett unveiled the deadline last week in a video message posted on social media in which he offered to donate £10,000 of his own money to LGBTQ+ charities if Beckham ended the sponsorship before the tournament started.

Plans to house Europe’s largest EV charging hub in Edinburgh

Edinburgh could become home to Europe’s largest charging hub for electric vehicles (EVs) – if plans for a new development are given the green light.

Developers behind the Edinburgh Green office project are planning to install almost 800 charging points, which would be available for community use, on the site.

An initial 170 points would be installed, with a further 595 enabled for future use at the development, at the Drummond House and Younger Building in Edinburgh Park.

B&Q owner to update outlook for DIY sector

B&Q owner Kingfisher is set to reveal how the DIY sector is faring as consumers face squeezed household budgets and the housing market slows.

The FTSE 100-listed firm will give shareholders an update on its trading over the latest quarter on Thursday, and investors will be looking eagle-eyed at the company’s outlook for home improvement retailers.

Kingfisher, which also owns tools retailer Screwfix, reported sliding profits in its half-year results in September, as it battled higher costs and the pandemic DIY boom deflated.

Weather outlook

The BBC says outbreaks of rain will largely clear eastwards this morning and there will be sunny spells for many. Blustery showers will blow in through the day.

Tonight showers will ease and it will become clear for most. Overnight a band of blustery rain will move into Northern Ireland, Wales and southwest England.

Tomorrow, Northern Ireland, Wales and southern England will see outbreaks of showery rain. Southern coasts could see very strong gusts at times.