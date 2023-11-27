Nov 27: Small firms’ economy boost; Trans teenager murder trial; New Porsche Panamera

Small firms add billions to economy and push wages higher – GoDaddy

Small businesses across the UK ‘have the power to add billions to the economy’, according to GoDaddy boss Andrew Gradon.

It came as new research by the internet domain registry and economics consultancy Frontier Economics showed the direct impact of microbusinesses – those with fewer than 10 employees – in local communities.

The data said that each additional microbusiness in regions across the UK raises the median income by around £1,400, representing a 4.4% rise in salaries, while collectively they can add billions to the economy, providing jobs and increasing GDP in their local communities.

Trans teenager Brianna Ghey murder trial to begin

Two teenagers will go on trial today accused of the murder of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey.

Brianna, 16, was found with fatal wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park, near Warrington, on February 11.

A girl and a boy, both aged 15 at the time and from the area, were arrested and charged with her murder. The defendants, now aged 16, who can’t be named for legal reasons, will appear at Manchester Crown Court for their trial, expected to last between three and four weeks. Both deny the charge.

Recession threat means UK firms surviving rather than innovating – survey

UK firms are failing to innovate as they are focused on survival amid a bleak economic outlook and recession fears, a survey has suggested.

Half of company bosses said the threat of economic volatility has caused them to stop innovating, according to a poll of more than 300 chief executives and top bosses across the country by consultancy Magnetic.

Some 56% of firms are prioritising the survival of their business above all else, with business leaders choosing to ‘batten down the hatches’ in the tougher economic environment rather than invest in future growth, Magnetic said.

Bank of England has relied on ‘inadequate’ forecasts, Lords report says

The Bank of England has been over-reliant on ‘inadequate’ forecasts and should have its remit ‘pruned’ by the Treasury, a new report from a Lords committee has said.

The economic affairs committee also said a ‘democratic deficit’ had opened up as the Bank had not been adequately scrutinised.

But its report concluded that the Bank’s independence from the government, which was put in place a quarter of a century ago, has worked well and strengthened economic confidence in the UK.

Government announces £16m funding for Forest Research programme

The government has announced £16m of funding for the Forest Research programme looking into climate- and pest-resilient woodlands.

A competition for a new national forest will also be launched this week, alongside the unveiling of two new community forests.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said the increased risk of tree disease and pests alongside the impacts of climate change meant the habitats for thousands of species of wildlife were threatened. The funding will support vital research into ways to mitigate and prevent these impacts and the continued planting of more trees.

Big Issue vendors to accept payments by mobile phone with help from Giffgaff

Mobile network Giffgaff is giving The Big Issue 250 refurbished phones to go to new vendors, enabling them to boost their cashless sales.

It’s The Big Issue’s first phone partnership with a mobile network and the first time vendors will have access to phones equipped with near-field communication (NFC) technology, meaning they can take cashless payments from a smartphone without the need for an extra card reader.

The Big Issue said the move will make sales smoother and easier for vendors, as well as making it quicker and more secure for customers to buy from them.

Hamas frees 17 more hostages under ceasefire deal

Hamas militants have freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis and three foreign nationals, in a third set of releases under a ceasefire deal.

Red Cross representatives transferred the hostages out of Gaza late yesterday. Some were handed over directly to Israel while others left through Egypt.

The army said one of the hostages was airlifted directly to an Israeli hospital, and the director of Soroka Medical Centre said Elma Avraham, 84, was in a life-threatening condition as ‘a result of an extended period of time when an elderly woman was not taken care of as needed’.

Covid inquiry kicks off key week with Khan and Burnham giving evidence

Sadiq Khan will join regional mayors Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram in giving evidence at the Covid-19 inquiry today.

The appearance by the three Labour politicians kicks off a highly anticipated week at Lady Hallett’s probe, with former health secretary Matt Hancock and ex-deputy prime minister Dominic Raab among those giving evidence.

Levelling-up secretary Michael Gove and former health secretary Sajid Javid will also appear, alongside former deputy chief medical officer Professor Dame Jenny Harries.

New Porsche Panamera revealed

Porsche has unveiled its third-generation Panamera, introducing a range of new technologies and chassis revisions to the performance model.

Set to arrive on the roads in March next year, the Panamera will be offered with a variety of engine choices, including a V6 petrol and a range-topping V8 plug-in hybrid. That latter model develops an impressive 671bhp enabling a 0-60mph time of 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 196mph.

However, a larger battery means the Panamera plug-in hybrid can now manage up to 56 miles of electric-only range – an increase on the 39 miles available on the previous PHEV model. Prices will start from £79,500, rising to £141,400 for the top-spec Turbo E-Hybrid model.

Weekend headlines on Car Dealer you might have missed

Weather outlook

England and Wales will see cloud and rain to begin with today, says BBC Weather. This will become confined to the south-east later, and elsewhere will see bright spells and scattered showers, frequent in the east.

Tuesday will see southern areas dry with patchy cloud and bright spells. There’ll be bright spells further north as well, but with a few areas of cloud and showers drifting in at times, wintry on the hills.