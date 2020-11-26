Peter Waddell’s Big Motoring World group of used car supermarkets has sold just as many vehicles this November with showrooms closed as he did last year.

Figures released today by the car supermarket group reveal that in November the dealer has already sold 1,600 cars purely via click and collect.

Last year, when its showrooms in West Malling and Blue Bell Hill, Kent and Enfield in London were open the group sold a told of 1,646 cars in November.

Chief executive officer Peter Waddell said that the group usually sees a slow down in sales at the end of the year, but he’s been delighted by the group’s click and collect success in the lockdown.

He said: ‘When our showrooms were forced to close again we were in a great position as we had a brilliant click and collect system in place where customers could purchase online and pick up their cars from our showrooms.

‘The numbers have been brilliant. They are down on October when we were open, but compared to last year they are on par and that is a huge success in my book.’

Big Motoring World allows customers to reserve a car for just £99 and pay fully online. Finance can also be arranged and then used car buyers get seven days to test drive the car.

Waddell said: ‘Lockdown has simply made Big Motoring World more efficient, more driven and the teams have worked harder to sell just as many cars as last year.

‘Demand is still very strong for used cars – even despite the lockdown – and used car prices have held up well too.’

Big Motoring World Group is also preparing to launch its online used car sales offering Carzam.co.uk.

Earlier this week, the firm said the new online used car site will launch within days after its roll out was set back by the second lockdown.

Waddell has joined forces with John Bailey, former President of Cox Automotive International, to launch the online dealer.

The firm has hired a number of automotive industry heavyweights including former CarShop director Kirk O’Callaghan as its CEO.