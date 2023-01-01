Now listen, hear… The top 10 Car Dealer podcasts of 2022 revealed!

We don’t just enjoy writing about the automotive industry here at Car Dealer Towers, we love talking about it too – and not only among ourselves!

Our podcast series – in which leading industry lights join us to discuss the news stories of the week – has gone down a storm ever since we launched it in December 2020.

Each edition features two members of the Car Dealer team going head to head as they choose their favourite stories of the week, with a special guest deciding on the best one.

A whole host of topics is explored and analysed (with the occasional sprinkling of mickey-taking thrown in for good measure!) and this year has been no exception in its variety of news subjects.

But what proved most popular with our listeners this year? What were the must-listens?

We’ve delved into the data to find out the top 10 Car Dealer podcasts of 2022:

You can listen to any of our podcasts via our website or stream them on Spotify and Apple Podcasts straight to your device.

We’re looking forward to bringing you more thought-provoking chats in 2023 and finding out what will be dominating people’s minds over the next 12 months.

And if you’d like to take part in a Car Dealer podcast next year, simply email us at news@cardealermagazine.co.uk and we’ll get back in touch.

Merry Pod-mas!

