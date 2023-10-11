Oct 11: Major fire at Luton Airport; Labour pledges 1.5m new homes; Nissan’s adventure show car

Firefighters taken to hospital after fire at Luton Airport

Firefighters and an airline official have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at Luton Airport on Tuesday.

Five people have been admitted to Luton and Dunstable hospitals for smoke inhalation. A sixth person was treated at the scene but did not require further medical treatment.

The building has partially collapsed, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed. Footage posted on social media showed flames and smoke tearing through cars parked at the airport terminal on Tuesday evening. Luton Airport has since confirmed flights will remain suspended until noon on Wednesday.

Starmer vows to stoke the ‘fire of change’ with plan to build a new Britain

Sir Keir Starmer promised to ‘bulldoze’ his way through restrictions to build a new Britain, with modern homes and businesses and an NHS ‘back on its feet’.

The Labour leader, who was confronted by a glitter-throwing protester before he could deliver his speech to the party’s conference, praised the spirit of the British people despite the ‘Tory project to kick the hope out of this country’.

Promising to reshape the country with 1.5m homes including new towns, modernised infrastructure and support for green industries, Sir Keir said ‘the fire of change still burns in Britain’ and it ‘lives on in Labour’.

Labour plans next wave of new towns in pledge to build 1.5m homes

Labour will build a series of new towns across the country to stop housing become ‘a luxury for the few’.

Sir Keir Starmer announced the plans in his speech to the Labour Party Conference, replicating the policy of Clement Attlee’s government that built 10 new towns during the 1950s.

The Labour leader said the party would ‘bulldoze through’ a planning system that was ‘an obstacle to the aspirations of millions, now and in the future, who deserve the security of home ownership’. Pledging to build 1.5m new homes during the five years of the next Parliament, Sir Keir added: ‘Sometimes the old Labour ideas are right for new times.’

Death toll from Hamas attack on Israel ‘rises to more than 1,000’

An Israeli military official says the death toll from Hamas’ surprise attack over the weekend has now risen above 1,000.

Brigadier General Dan Goldfus announced the figure during a briefing with reporters on Tuesday.

He spoke as Israel was pressing ahead with a fierce offensive of airstrikes in Gaza that has claimed 830 lives on the other side and caused widespread destruction.

Mayor waits to see if she has won first round of migrant barge fight

A local councillor is waiting to see whether she has won the first stage of a High Court fight with home secretary Suella Braverman over the housing of asylum seekers on a barge.

Carralyn Parkes wants Mr Justice Holgate to give her the go-ahead to challenge the lawfulness of the use of the Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland Harbour, Dorset.

Mr Justice Holgate considered arguments at a High Court hearing in London on Tuesday, and is listed to deliver a ruling on Wednesday.

Sadiq Khan says threat of bedbugs on Tube is 'real source of concern'

The threat of France’s bedbug outbreak spreading to London’s public transport network is ‘a real source of concern’, the capital’s mayor Sadiq Khan said.

Bedbugs have been reported across France, with many cases in Paris.

The threat of France’s bedbug outbreak spreading to London’s public transport network is ‘a real source of concern’, the capital’s mayor Sadiq Khan said. He explained Transport for London (TfL) is ‘taking steps’ to prevent the insects spreading across the city on its services.

US coastguard recovers presumed human remains in parts of Titan submersible

The US coastguard has recovered remaining debris, including presumed human remains, from a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five on board.

Officials said the salvage mission conducted under an agreement with the US navy was a follow-up to initial recovery operations on the ocean floor roughly 1,600 feet (488 meters) away from the Titanic.

The coastguard said on Tuesday that the recovery and transfer of remaining parts was completed last Wednesday, and a photo showed the intact aft portion of the 22-foot (6.7-metre) vessel.

EU digital chief warns Musk over misinformation on X about Israel-Hamas war

The European Union’s digital policy chief has said misinformation about the war between Israel and Hamas abounds on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in a letter to owner Elon Musk.

X says it is trying to take action on a flood of posts sharing graphic media, violent speech and hateful conduct about the war and is treating the crisis with its highest level of response.

But outside watchdog groups and European Commissioner Thierry Breton say misinformation and fake and manipulated imagery is circulating on X. This includes ‘repurposed old images of unrelated armed conflicts or military footage that actually originated from video games,’ said the letter to Musk from Breton on Tuesday.

Nissan’s Hyper Adventure concept is an electric car for go-anywhere travel

Nissan has showcased a new concept vehicle which suggests a future battery-powered adventure model.

The Nissan Hyper Adventure follows on from the Hyper Urban concept which was revealed last week with the pair sitting in a new range of high-tech concepts which point toward possible future Nissan models.

However, this new version is designed for ‘people passionate about outdoor adventures’ which is why it incorporates vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology so that the car’s on-board batteries can be used to power all different types of devices.

Weather

Rain today, heavy at times, will push southwards over central England and Wales, reports BBC Weather. It’ll be brighter further north, although in the far north of Scotland it’ll be a mixture of showers and sunny spells. Highs of 14 degrees in the south.

Rain will continue to fall in the south tonight. Chilly further north with clear spells.