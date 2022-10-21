Oct 21: Boris comeback?; Truss urged to turn down £115k allowance; Consumer confidence still rock bottom; Aston Works celebrates V8

Boris Johnson ponders No 10 comeback following Liz Truss’s exit

Supporters of Boris Johnson are backing the former prime minister to make an extraordinary political comeback following the dramatic resignation of Liz Truss.

Just six weeks after he left No 10 for the final time, forced out by his own MPs after one scandal too many, allies are urging him to run again for a second shot at the Tory crown.

Such a move would be highly divisive within the Conservative Party, with reports some MPs could resign the whip and sit as independents rather than serve under Johnson. But his supporters argue that he alone of the potential candidates to be the new prime minister has won a general election and has a mandate from the British public.

Consumer confidence claws back two points as UK grapples with ‘new abnormal’

Consumer confidence rose slightly in October but remains at near historic lows as the UK grapples with the ‘new abnormal’ of soaring energy, food and mortgage costs.

GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index clawed back two points but continues to languish at an overall score of minus 47.

A three-point fall in the major purchase measure, an indicator of confidence in buying big ticket items, continues a steep downward trend that began in July 2021 and will be especially worrying for retailers in the crucial final quarter. Consumer confidence rose slightly in October but remains at near historic lows as the UK grapples with the ‘new abnormal’ of soaring energy, food and mortgage costs.

EU leaders avoid deep rift on gas price cap at energy summit

European Union leaders are struggling to find immediate practical solutions on how to deal with the energy crisis while avoiding an open rift between Germany and France.

After day-long talks in Brussels on Thursday dragged well into the night, the 27 EU leaders papered over divisions between some of the biggest member states and at least agreed to continue working on ways to impose a gas price cap in case of big price increases.

French president Emmanuel Macron highlighted his work with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to create a veneer of unity after talks that started early on Thursday.

Truss urged to turn down £115,000 ex-PM’s allowance

Liz Truss is facing calls to turn down the allowance of up to £115,000 a year she will be entitled to as a former prime minister.

The Liberal Democrats said it will leave a ‘bitter taste’ if she claims the payment in the wake of her brief and tumultuous tenure in Downing Street.

The public costs duty allowance was introduced in 1991 in the wake of the resignation of Margaret Thatcher to support former prime ministers in their public duties after they leave office. However Lib Dem cabinet office spokeswoman Christine Jardine said it would be ‘unconscionable’ if Truss were to receive it after such a short time in office.

Fossil fuel cost rises and climate change ‘adding £407 to household food bills’

Climate change and soaring fossil fuel prices have pushed up the average household food bill by more than £400 this year, a report estimates.

The warning comes after the latest figures showed annual food inflation had risen to almost 15 per cent, which campaigners said put millions of British families and children in food insecurity – forced to skip meals or go hungry.

In the report commissioned by think tank the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), researchers from the universities of Bournemouth, Exeter and Sheffield looked at the consequences for food supplies of oil and gas price rises and rising global temperatures. They found the combined impacts of climate and oil and gas prices have driven up average UK household food bills by a total of £11.4bn.

Expanding London’s ultra-low emission zone boosted TfL’s income by almost £100m

Expanding London’s pollution charge zone for older vehicles boosted Transport for London’s (TfL) income by almost £100m, according to new research.

RAC analysis of TfL figures found the move to make the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) 18 times larger generated an estimated £93.6m of additional revenue from drivers.

The data was published ahead of the first anniversary of the expansion on Tuesday.

Aston Martin Works marks 50 years of legendary V8

Aston Martin has released a series of special images to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its iconic AM V8.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

Released in 1972, the model was the start of a legendary V8 bloodline for Aston Martin which went on to spawn countless classics over the years.

First released following the takeover of Company Developments Ltd, the AM V8 introduced several design features that became a staple of all Aston Martins in the years that followed. It was given a much more muscular look than what had gone before, which included a new nose, two seven-inch quartz iodine headlamps and a black mesh grille.

Thursday Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Weather outlook

Showers for most of England, Wales and Northern Ireland today, reports BBC Weather, bringing a risk of thunder. It’ll be more settled and drier in Scotland and the far east of England.

A relatively dry night for the south while the north will see scattered showers, some heavy.