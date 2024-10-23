Oct 23: Ofwat could be replaced; PM denies US election interference; New Vauxhall Mokka

Water sector review could include replacing Ofwat amid row over bills and sewage

An independent review into the water industry could consider abolishing regulator Ofwat among other measures to reform the sector, after a public outcry over bills, bonuses and sewage pollution.

The UK and Welsh governments announced what they said was the largest review of the sector since privatisation, with an independent commission chaired by former deputy governor of the Bank of England Sir Jon Cunliffe.

It will focus on the water sector and its regulation, and will have no limits in the scope of its potential recommendations, including wholesale reform of Ofwat and how it interacts with other watchdogs such as the Environment Agency.

Advertising watchdog bans cashback pop-ups for misleading shoppers

Pop-up adverts offering customers cashback on websites of companies such as Asda and Domino’s Pizza have been banned by the advertising watchdog.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) found a number of adverts run by shopper reward programme Webloyalty to be misleading. The pop-ups appeared after a customer had purchased an item online, offering them cashback worth about £20. They gave the impression the reward would be credited onto the customer’s card, but in reality customers were signing up to a ‘partner programme for £18/month to and claim your reward’.

The ASA said it was not clear to customers that the pop-ups were coming from a third party, and that by clicking “continue” some people would have thought they were finalising their transaction with the retailer.

Vauxhall sharpens up Mokka

Vauxhall has given its strong selling Mokka a small, mid-life facelift.

Inside is where the bulk of the changes are as there’s a new centre console, a new 10-inch digital driver’s display and a 10-inch infotainment screen. The steering is also new and has a flat-bottomed design.

There are minor changes to the ‘Vizor’ grille and there’s a new design for the LED daytime running lights. Pricing will be revealed next month.

The markets

The FTSE 100 fell slightly on Tuesday, recovering most of its early losses after the International Monetary Fund hiked its prediction for UK economic growth. London’s blue-chip index closed just 0.14% down, losing 11.7 points to finish on 8,306.54.

Europe Frankfurt’s Dax index fell 0.15%, while the Cac 40 in Paris had closed down 0.02%. In New York, the S&P 500 was trading down 0.27%, while the Dow Jones was 0.11% lower.

On currency markets the pound was trading 0.12% lower against the dollar at 1.2969 and had dropped 0.04% against the euro at 1.2001.

Adult male prison spaces ‘fell into double figures’, says Shabana Mahmood

Available prison cells for adult males in the UK ‘fell into double figures’, the justice secretary has claimed.

Shabana Mahmood told the annual judges’ dinner at Mansion House that, when she was appointed as Lord Chancellor in the summer, prisons were ‘weeks away from running out of space altogether’ and, as a result, she decided to release some prisoners early.

About 1,100 inmates were due to be freed in a second wave of early releases that began on Tuesday under the government’s policy to free up prison space.

Starmer insists Trump relationship not in jeopardy amid interference claims

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted his relationship with Donald Trump is not in jeopardy after the presidential candidate’s campaign claimed the Labour Party was interfering in the US election.

A statement on Trump’s website, DonaldJTrump.com on Tuesday night announced an official complaint had been filed with US federal election officials, and claimed the Labour Party had ‘made, and the Harris campaign has accepted, illegal foreign national contributions’.

The complaint follows reports of senior Labour officials meeting with Kamala Harris’ campaign, and Labour Party staffers volunteering on the ground for her campaign. Asked if it was a mistake for senior staffers to have met with the Harris campaign, Sir Keir insisted any members of his party were in the US on an entirely voluntary basis, similar to in previous elections.

Tuesday on Car Dealer

Residents near Listers Seat in Worcester have complained that the dealership uses residential streets for overflow parking, causing congestion and parking difficulties, especially during school runs. Despite efforts from authorities, no illegal parking is found, but frustration persists over overcrowding.

Consumer interest in electric vehicles (EVs) remains strong, with 19% planning to buy one next. However, hybrids will see the biggest growth, predicted to rise from 10% to 31%. Concerns include charging access and cost, while 28% still reject EVs.

In October, MG led electric car enquiries on Auto Trader, accounting for 21% of new EV interest, more than double BMW’s share. MG’s models, the MG4, MG5, and ZS EV, dominated the platform. Demand surged due to significant model discounts.

Car registrations across Europe remained stable in September, but battery-electric vehicle (BEV) sales lag behind targets, accounting for 17.3% of the market. Plug-in hybrid sales dropped by 22.3%, while hybrids grew by 12.5%, outselling petrol models. Diesel sales continued declining.

Police in the Midlands are investigating vandalism at BJH Motors in Worcester, where a man damaged vehicles by ripping off wipers, removing window seals, and throwing gravel. Authorities have released a CCTV image and are seeking information from the public to assist.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined Volkswagen Finance £5.4m for failing to treat vulnerable customers fairly, including repossessing cars without considering alternatives. Following a 13-month investigation, Volkswagen Finance will also pay £21.5m in compensation to 110,000 affected customers and has since improved its practices.

Weather

It’ll be a foggy start for much of England and Wales this morning but this will clear to leave a day with plenty of sunshine, reports BBC Weather. North-west Scotland will see some patchy rain but for most of the UK it’ll be a pleasant autumnal day with temperatures of 16 degrees.

A dry and clear night for most. Cloudier for Scotland and Northern Ireland.