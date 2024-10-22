Police launch manhunt after yob attacks vehicles with gravel at used car dealership

Police in the Midlands have issued a public plea for information after a used car dealership fell victim to vandalism.

Officers are investigating a potential case of criminal damage, following an incident at BJH Motors and Son in Worcester last month.

West Mercia Police say that at 11:15pm on September 25, a man entered the business and began attacking vehicles.

The suspect is said to have damaged cars by ripping off wipers, removing window seals and throwing gravel at them.

The force has now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in relation to the incident and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: ‘Officers investigating criminal damage would like to speak to this man to help with their enquiries.

‘Around 11:15pm on Wednesday, September 25, a man entered BJH Motors and Son on Cranham Drive in Worcester and damaged some of the cars on the forecourt by ripping off window wipers, removing window seals and throwing gravel at them.

‘Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured as it’s thought he was in the area at the time and may be able to help with enquiries.’

Anyone who has any information that can help the police in their enquiries should contact Police Constable Owen Coulthurst by emailing [email protected] or by calling 07866 996113.

Alternatively, individuals can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.