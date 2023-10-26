Oct 26: Liverpool’s £54.8m Eurovision boost; Shell to cut 200 jobs; Manual handbrakes decline

Eurovision brought £54.8m boost to Liverpool, research shows

The Eurovision Song Contest delivered a near-£55m boost to Liverpool’s economy, according to research.

The city hosted the competition in May after last year’s winner Ukraine was unable to hold it because of the Russian invasion.

Results of five independent evaluations – commissioned by a steering group led by Liverpool City Council – showed restaurants, accommodation providers, shops, bars and transport networks benefited from a £54.8m boost to the city region economy.

Shell to cut 200 jobs in overhaul of low-carbon unit

Shell is planning to cut about 200 jobs next year as part of plans to simplify the business and shake up its low-carbon division under boss Wael Sawan.

A further 130 roles have been placed under review as it focuses on ‘transforming’ the low-carbon solutions (LCS) division.

Around 1,300 people work for the LCS unit and more within the company contribute towards its work.

JetBlue to expand transatlantic service with flights to Dublin and Edinburgh

American budget airline jetBlue has started selling flights scheduled for next spring and summer between the United States and Dublin as well as Edinburgh.

The low-cost carrier said it will run daily flights from New York and Boston to Dublin between March 13 and September 30, and from New York to Edinburgh from May 22 to September 30.

It plans to use single-aisle Airbus A321neo planes configured with 160 seats for both routes. The New York-based airline currently flies to London, Paris and Amsterdam.

Detroit autoworkers reach deal with Ford in strikes breakthrough

The United Auto Workers union has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford that could be a breakthrough towards ending the nearly six-week-old strikes against Detroit automakers.

The four-year deal, which still has to be approved by 57,000 union members at the company, could bring a close to the union’s series of strikes at targeted factories run by Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

Workers will get a 25% general boost plus cost-of-living raises, putting the increase over 30% to above $40 (circa £33.10) per hour for top-scale assembly plant workers by the end of the contract. Assembly workers will get 11% upon ratification. It could set the pattern for agreements with the other two automakers, where workers will stay on strike.

Air travel assistants and theme park workers among jobs with highest LGB+ representation

Air travel assistants, theme park attendants and entertainment presenters are among the occupations in England and Wales with the highest proportion of employees identifying as LGB+, new analysis suggests.

At least 11% of people aged 16 and over working in these professions told the 2021 census they were lesbian, gay, bisexual or another minority sexual orientation.

Bricklayers, farmers and window cleaners were among those with the lowest representation at below one in 100.

Remembrance poppies to be plastic-free this year

Remembrance poppies will be plastic-free and recyclable for the first time this year in a move to reduce single-use plastics.

The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal 2023 is launching a new poppy – the first redesign of the historic symbol in a generation.

People will be able to buy the plastic-free version from thousands of volunteers across the UK or from major supermarkets from today.

More than 90% of new cars now without manual handbrake

The once-universal manual handbrake has continued to decline, with 91% of new models on sale now fitted with an electronic handbrake instead, according to research.

Now in its sixth annual edition, the CarGurus Manual Handbrake Report reveals that fewer than one in 10 new car models on sale are equipped with a manual handbrake. Additionally, consumers have 61% fewer models to choose from versus just four years ago.

Last year, automotive marketplace CarGuru found that Abarth was the sole mainstream manufacturer to offer a manual handbrake on all its models, but following the recent launch of the Abarth 500e, no major brand now offers a manual handbrake across its entire range.

Yesterday’s headlines on Car Dealer you might have missed

Market movements

The FTSE 100 closed 24.64 points up yesterday to end the day on 7,414.34. The Cac 40 was up 21.42 points at 6,915.07, the Dax was up 12.24 points at 14,892.18 but the Dow Jones was down 105.45 points at 33,035.93.

Weather outlook

Today will see cloud and spells of rain in the east, says BBC Weather. Elsewhere will have variable cloud, some sunny spells and scattered showers, heavy for some and thundery at times in the south. It’ll be windy in the far north.

Friday will be breezy, and northern England and Scotland will be mostly cloudy with spells of rain. Elsewhere will see sunny spells, patchy cloud and scattered showers, some of them thundery.