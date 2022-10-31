Oct 31: Incendiary devices at migrant camp; Two dead in Lambeth shooting; Royal Mail cancels strikes; Interest rates spiral

Incendiary devices hurled at migrant centre in Dover before man found dead
Incendiary devices have been thrown at a Border Force migrant centre in Dover.
Kent Police were called at 11.22am on Sunday to The Viaduct, where two to three incendiary devices had caused a fire.
A suspect was identified and located at a nearby petrol station where he was confirmed dead, police said.
Woman with sick child shouts at Just Stop Oil activists for blocking roads
Drivers dragged protesters out of the way and a woman shouted that they were stopping her sick child from passing as Just Stop Oil activists blocked two roads in east London on Sunday.
Activists holding banners temporarily blocked traffic by sitting in Commercial Street and Hanbury Street, near Spitalfields Market, in Whitechapel at 12.15pm.
Police had moved them within an hour.
Two men dead after police called to reports of gunshots in Lambeth
Two men have died after gunshots were heard in Lambeth, south London, on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said.
Police were called at about 7.50pm on Sunday to reports of gunshots heard on Railton Road.
Officers, including firearms officers, are at the scene, with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.
Royal Mail staff call off planned strikes
Planned strikes by Royal Mail workers in the next two weeks have been called off following a challenge by the company.
Members of the Communication Workers Union are involved in a long running dispute over pay and conditions.
A series of strikes have taken place in recent weeks and more action had been planned.
Weekend Car Dealer headlines you might have missed
- Rate of electric car adoption slows as cost of charging emerges as a barrier
- Nissan’s new corporate identity on show as Aberdeen dealership moves to new home
- Text in haste and you can end up repenting at leisure – as I discovered with Merc S-Class
- Polestar deserves much better than becoming a meaningless EV name
- EU green lights ban on new combustion engine cars from 2035
- Carmakers need to learn from current crises as they reap record profits, say experts
Bank of England expected to hike interest rates by 33-year high to three per cent
The Bank of England is poised to unveil the biggest hike in interest rates for 33 years next week as the central bank continues its efforts to tame inflation.
The key Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting comes amid warnings that spending cuts and tax hikes under new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could lead to a deeper and more enduring recession.
Most economists think that the MPC is likely to rise interest rates by 0.75 percentage points to three per cent at the meeting on Thursday November 3.
Gove insists ‘robust protocols’ in place amid reports of Truss phone hack
Michael Gove declined to deny an incendiary report that Liz Truss’s personal phone was hacked by Russian spies, as the Government faced accusations of ‘ill discipline’ and not taking national security ‘seriously enough’.
Mr Gove, who made a return to Cabinet this week as Levelling Up Secretary, insisted the Government has ‘very robust protocols’ in place.
The Mail on Sunday reported that Kremlin agents who hacked Ms Truss’s phone while she was foreign secretary are thought to have gained access to sensitive exchanges with foreign officials on Ukraine, as well as private conversations with Kwasi Kwarteng.
Weather outlook…
Today will be breezy with a band of showery rain moving into Scotland and N Ireland, reaching south-west England and Wales by the evening. Sharp showers arriving in southern England in the afternoon, the BBC reports.
Breezy in southern England tonight, with outbreaks of rain spreading northwards and reaching Scotland through the early hours. The rain may be heavy at times, with the chance of thunder in the south.
Unsettled tomorrow with variable cloud, sunny spells and outbreaks of rain at times. Rain may be heavy and thundery, particularly in the south, but will clear to showers and sunshine through the day