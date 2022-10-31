Oct 31: Incendiary devices at migrant camp; Two dead in Lambeth shooting; Royal Mail cancels strikes; Interest rates spiral

Incendiary devices have been thrown at a Border Force migrant centre in Dover.

Kent Police were called at 11.22am on Sunday to The Viaduct, where two to three incendiary devices had caused a fire.

A suspect was identified and located at a nearby petrol station where he was confirmed dead, police said.

Drivers dragged protesters out of the way and a woman shouted that they were stopping her sick child from passing as Just Stop Oil activists blocked two roads in east London on Sunday.

Activists holding banners temporarily blocked traffic by sitting in Commercial Street and Hanbury Street, near Spitalfields Market, in Whitechapel at 12.15pm.

Police had moved them within an hour.

Two men dead after police called to reports of gunshots in Lambeth

Two men have died after gunshots were heard in Lambeth, south London, on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called at about 7.50pm on Sunday to reports of gunshots heard on Railton Road.

Officers, including firearms officers, are at the scene, with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Royal Mail staff call off planned strikes

Planned strikes by Royal Mail workers in the next two weeks have been called off following a challenge by the company.

Members of the Communication Workers Union are involved in a long running dispute over pay and conditions.

A series of strikes have taken place in recent weeks and more action had been planned.

Weekend Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Bank of England expected to hike interest rates by 33-year high to three per cent

The Bank of England is poised to unveil the biggest hike in interest rates for 33 years next week as the central bank continues its efforts to tame inflation.

The key Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting comes amid warnings that spending cuts and tax hikes under new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could lead to a deeper and more enduring recession.

Most economists think that the MPC is likely to rise interest rates by 0.75 percentage points to three per cent at the meeting on Thursday November 3.

Gove insists ‘robust protocols’ in place amid reports of Truss phone hack