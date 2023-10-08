Oct 8: ‘Horrific’ attacks in Israel; Labour conference gets underway; Verstappen champ again

UK condemns ‘horrific’ attacks by militants on southern Israel

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has condemned ‘horrific’ attacks by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip in southern Israel.

Militant group Hamas has sent fighters across the border and fired thousands of rockets in what it said was a new operation.

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country was ‘at war’ as its military began striking targets in Gaza in response.

Starmer tells Sunak ‘bring it on’ as Labour conference gets underway

Sir Keir Starmer announced a £1.5bn plan to tackle NHS waiting lists but urged the party not to become ‘giddy’ at the prospect of power, ahead of the general election.

As activists gathered for what could be the final Labour conference before the election expected next year, Sir Keir said the party would make the ‘positive case for change’ with a pitch to swing voters that would ‘weld together’ competence and the offer of fresh hope after 13 years of Tory rule.

The party’s members gather in Liverpool enjoying consistent double-digit poll leads over the Tories and buoyed by the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election triumph over the SNP, but Sir Keir warned against complacency.

Wilko to shut final shops for good after dramatic collapse

Wilko is set to shut the doors of its last high street shops for the final time as the collapse of the 93-year-old retailer comes to a close.

The discount hardware and furnishings chain has been shutting its 400 UK stores over the past month after tumbling into administration in August.

Today, Wilko will shut the doors of its final 41 stores after they finish serving customers.

Video shows driver losing control and swerving across M25 before crashing twice

A driver with a space saver tyre has been captured on video losing control and swerving across the M25 before crashing twice.

Jack Doolan undertook a vehicle in the outside lane in his Ford Mondeo between Junctions 21 and 21a at around 7.50pm on December 20 2022.

The 22-year-old was driving at more than 75mph, despite having a space saver tyre, which has a recommended speed limit of below 50mph.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has released footage of a dangerous driver on the M25. The driver has been banned from driving for two years and must undertake 200 hours of community service. More: https://t.co/t6OYwQZyEG pic.twitter.com/nHX2ORwDEh — BBC Three Counties Radio (@BBC3CR) October 6, 2023

I’m most proud of this one – Max Verstappen hails third world title as his best

Max Verstappen hailed his third Formula One world title as the finest of his career – and vowed to celebrate by downing a few sparkling waters.

The 26-year-old Dutchman has emulated Sir Jackie Stewart and Ayrton Senna after being crowned a triple world champion with six grands prix still remaining – equalling Michael Schumacher’s 21-year-old record.

Red Bull’s Verstappen has dominated Formula One since he beat Lewis Hamilton to clinch his maiden championship at the deeply controversial season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021.

Weather outlook

Today will stay warm for the time of year. Dry with sunny spells in the south once any early mist and fog clears. Cloudier in the north, with further outbreaks of showery rain in northern Scotland, the BBC reports.

Tonight will remain generally dry and clear across southern areas of the UK, with a few areas of low cloud. The north will be a little breezy with cloudier skies and a few patches of rain.

Tomorrow will be another warm day, especially in the south, where there will be plenty of sunshine. Northern areas will see more clouds, and some patchy rain in the far north and west of Scotland.