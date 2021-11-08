Online used car retailer Carzam to offer one-month GAP policy on vehicles

Online used car retailer Carzam is now offering customers a one-month GAP policy on its vehicles.

Provided by AutoProtect, Carzam says the product ‘further strengthens’ its promise to ‘provide a superior consumer end-to-end experience to find, part exchange, finance and buy used cars online’.

The one-month policy joins Carzam’s 100-day guarantee and 14-day money back promise offered on every car it sells.

Carzam CEO Kirk O’Callaghan said: ‘We’ve had a vision from the outset that Carzam has the ability to change the face of digital car buying, and by offering products that are completely unique to our proposition we want to take fear and risk away from the consumer, while adding continued peace-of-mind.

‘Our customer focus is core to what we do. Access to this level of GAP policy for free during the initial purchase stage, plus time to make any further decisions after the vehicle purchase, adds yet another layer of reassurance to our customers.’

Tara Williams, chief risk and compliance officer at AutoProtect Group, added: ‘AutoProtect’s compliance consultancy business iComply is thrilled to work with Carzam.

‘We are delighted to widen our partnership working on this unique venture, assisting Carzam to further delight customers with added value and quality products.

‘Carzam’s position and process embraces the changing customer buying habits in the automotive space. We are pleased to be able to support this with agility and multichannel access to innovative products which meet the requirements of today’s consumers.

‘This GAP product can provide a customer with immediate cover at a point of potentially high loss, without any point of sale pressure to make a decision on a purchase.

‘The customer can then make an informed and non-pressurised decision on their longer term needs.’