Over 1,000 Ford UK workers go on strike in long-running row over pay

Over 1,000 office and administrative staff at Ford have gone on strike today in a long-running dispute over performance-related pay.

Members of the Unite union are challenging the carmaker over contract changes involving over 1,000 administrative staff. The walk-outs are taking place at Ford of Britain’s Dunton, Stratford, Dagenham, Daventry and Halewood sites.

The union claims that Ford has failed to offer its workers a permanent pay increase. Instead, it has offered many of its office workers a one-off payment for 2024 and wants to impose 100 per cent performance related pay from 2025 for all staff. The company is also proposing changes to sick pay.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: ‘Despite its huge wealth, Ford has launched a direct attack on its office workers’ pay and terms and conditions. The only reason for this is corporate greed.

‘The company’s appalling treatment of our members has simply made them more determined to fight against these cruel and unnecessary changes and for a fair pay rise. They have Unite’s total and unflinching support as they strike for a better deal.’

The workers, who began industrial action on August 22 walked out for 24 hours today (October 30). The union says that strikes will intensify if the dispute is not resolved.

In a statement, Ford said: ‘Considering the overall competitiveness of our general salary roll, employee pay and benefits package, the company’s final offer of a 5% total pay increase for 2023/24 is fair and balanced.

‘We will continue to engage with Unite and our valued employees and endeavour to resolve the matter.’

Unite national officer Alison Spencer-Scragg said: ‘Ford’s attempt to bully its workers into ending industrial action and accepting completely unacceptable deals has failed miserably.

‘Strike action will cause significant disruption to Ford’s operations and will continue to escalate. The only way this dispute will end is when Ford puts forward offers that our members can accept.’