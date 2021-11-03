Park’s Motor Group plays key role in Glasgow cab giant’s switch to electric

Park’s Motor Group has told of its delight at strengthening its relationship with a major Glasgow-based cab firm by helping it switch to electric.

As the Cop26 United Nations conference on climate change continues in the city, it’s been revealed that the dealership chain is playing a key role in supplying hundreds of Nissan Leafs to GlasGO Cabs.

An order for hundreds of Leafs – the private-hire firm’s first EVs – has been placed, with the all-electric vehicles being delivered over the next three years, starting with the first 11 later this autumn.

Park’s Motor Group has Nissan dealerships in East Kilbride near Glasgow, Ayr, and Irvine, and GlasGO Cabs has opted for 360 e+ N-Connecta trim-level Leafs to help improve air quality in the city.

The hatchbacks, which have a 62kWh battery and will replace petrol and diesel-engined cars from other manufacturers, can travel a claimed 239 miles on a single charge.

Park’s Motor Group sales director Sandy Bryce said: ‘We are delighted to have played a role in helping GlasGO Cabs embrace electrification.

‘As the first mass-market EV, Leaf is a great choice for any organisation looking to cut their emissions.

‘The cars will be a great fit for the GlasGO Cabs fleet. We’ve been working with the team at the company for many years and it’s a relationship that continues to go from strength to strength.’

GlasGO Cabs director Steven Malcolm said: ‘We have been thinking for some time about electrifying part or all of our fleet and are delighted to have achieved this in association with Nissan and Park’s Motor Group.

‘We are serious about doing our bit to reduce air pollution and protect the environment.

‘The replacement of hundreds of our petrol and diesel models with all-electric Nissan Leafs will have a meaningful impact on Glasgow’s air quality, and we’re delighted about that.’

He added: ‘We’re sure our many customers will appreciate the efforts we are making in this area, too.

‘We all have a duty to look after the environment for future generations and we take our responsibilities in this area very seriously. We couldn’t have made a better choice than to go for the Nissan Leaf.’

Karen Reid, corporate sales manager for fleet sales at Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd, said: ‘We are enormously proud of our partnership with GlasGO Cabs and fully support their efforts to decarbonise.

‘We enjoy working with proactive organisations who are leading in this space and are very grateful to the directors for choosing our brand.

‘We send them every good wish and look forward to working together in future as they continue to introduce electric vehicles to their fleet.’