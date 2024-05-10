Log in
Parts adviser Peter to retire from Ford dealership after almost 50 years with company

  • Peter Lewin calls it a day after more than 47 years with Bristol Street Motors
  • He tells of huge changes that he’s seen over the decades
  • CEO pays tribute to ‘legacy of excellence and commitment’

Time 11:19 am, May 10, 2024

A parts adviser at a Ford dealership is bowing out after nearly 50 years with the company.

Peter Lewin, who turns 70 in July, is retiring from Ford Orpington – a Bristol Street Motors dealership – having seen huge changes over the years.

He began his career at Ford Bromley in November 1976, starting on the parts desk, handling phone sales, and for the past year has been what Bristol Street Motors described as ‘a cornerstone’ at the Orpington site.

It added: ‘His dedication and expertise in automotive parts have been a constant throughout his career.’

Lewin said he was looking forward to his retirement, during which he planned to spend more time with his family as well as indulging in his passions for cooking and wine-making.

‘The industry has transformed tremendously over the years,’ he said. ‘When I started, everything was written down and kept manually.’

He added: ‘It’s been incredible to see the growth of Bristol Street Motors to more than 100 dealerships and to work with so many wonderful colleagues.’

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Bristol Street Motors, said: ‘Peter embodies the spirit and dedication we value at Bristol Street Motors.

‘His service over more than 47 years is an extraordinary achievement, and he leaves behind a legacy of excellence and commitment.

Robert Forrester, left, with Peter Lewin

Robert Forrester, left, with Peter Lewin

‘We wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement.’

Geoffrey Taylor, general manager at Ford Orpington, added: ‘Peter is a much-valued colleague and his experience and support for everyone here at the dealership has been invaluable.

‘He will be greatly missed but we all wish him a long and happy retirement.’

Bristol Street Motors recently celebrated 100 years since opening its first dealership on Bristol Street in Birmingham.

