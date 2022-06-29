Pendragon expands CarStore offering with launch of We Buy Any Car-style service

CarStore has launched a new We Buy Any Car-style service that sees it open ten pop-up stores located in shop car parks around the country.

CarStore Direct has been dreamed up by bosses at parent company Pendragon in a bid to make it easier than ever before for customers to sell their used car.

The stores are all located in Homebase and Morrisons car parks and have been designed to be more accessible than traditional dealerships.

All the sites are manned by a dedicated personal advisor, whose job it is to provide a ‘fast and accurate quote’ for customers’ cars.

They can also answer any queries in the stores’ specially-designed indoor office space.

As well as for valuations, customers can use the pop-up stores as click and collection points when purchasing a vehicle online, rather than having it delivered to their door.

Though initially rolled out at just ten sites across the country, CarStore has ambitious plans to grow the service in the coming months.

It plans for personal advisors to be on hand six days a week to ‘provide information and impartial guidance’ to consumers.

Mark Akbar, managing director at CarStore, said: ‘We are massively excited to be able to announce the launch of CarStore Direct.

‘In response to growing consumer demand for greater shopping convenience, we are expanding our physical footprint into more locations to deliver something new and more aligned to our customers’ needs.

‘We are fully confident our new used vehicle proposition will deliver this, and so much more.’