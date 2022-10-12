Perfect Placement – Recruitment Agency of the Year 2022

Some companies simply ace our Car Dealer Power Awards every year – and Perfect Placement is certainly one of those.

The recruitment agency has picked up the winner’s gong in this year’s awards for the incredible 10th year in a row.

Finding the best staff is one of the toughest jobs right now and the recruitment market is on fire.

That’s why having an excellent partner on your side to hunt down the best talent is vital.

Celebrating a decade at the top, director Dan Unstead told Car Dealer: ‘It’s blown me away. If I’m really honest, that 10 years has flown by – but to celebrate the successes over the years is fantastic.

‘For us, 10 years on the trot, is a bit of triumph through adversity, which feels fantastic.’

Perfect Placement was named the best by our Car Dealer readers and received fantastic feedback from clients in the survey.

Unstead explained just how tough it is finding good staff for car dealers right now.

He said: ‘Finding good quality staff has never been so difficult. We lost many from the trade during the Covid period, and lots haven’t returned.

‘So there’s very slim pickings out there at the moment. The perseverance we’re putting in at the front end, and then continuing through working closer than ever with candidates, has been vital.’

Unstead explained some dealer are now looking outside of the motor trade to find new staff, but he said his firm specialised in finding ‘plug and play’ staff members for roles in dealers.

Unstead added his team are now focussed on winning for the 11th year running in 2023.

‘We’ll be looking at where we can improve, looking at areas where we could be better,’ he said.

‘It’s about continual improvement.’