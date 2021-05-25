Perrys adds MG to Aylesbury site as it expands franchise portfolio

Independent dealer group Perrys has opened an MG showroom in Aylesbury.

As well as sales, aftersales, and used car offerings, the dealership also has charging for EVs and joins Perrys’ Ford, Peugeot, Seat and Vauxhall franchises in Aylesbury.

Denise Millard, executive director for Perrys Motor Sales, said: ‘MG is a brand that’s really capturing the imagination, with great-value cars that are good quality, well equipped and backed by the assurance of a brilliant seven-year warranty.

‘The brand is also one of the fastest-growing electric car brands in the UK and is a perfect fit for our portfolio.’

MG Motor has more than 120 dealers in the UK – including Perrys’ existing sites for the brand in Preston and Huddersfield – and is aiming to increase the network to 130 by the end of 2021.

Guy Pigounakis, MG Motor’s commercial director, said: ‘As the UK’s fastest-developing car brand, the appointment of Perrys in Aylesbury will really help us grow our presence in the Home Counties via a trusted independent dealer group that is already well-established in the region.

‘It’s further proof that MG is a highly desirable franchise thanks to great-value cars that are great to drive, packed with technology and backed by a seven-year warranty.’

MG currently offers six models in the UK, including three plug-in cars.

