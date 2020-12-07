Chalets have been brought in by the Peter Vardy Group at its Motherwell branch and Glasgow CarStore so customers have a Covid-safe outdoor area in which to discuss buying a car.

Both areas are in Level 4 – Scotland’s highest – until 6pm on December 11, meaning non-essential retail including car showrooms is closed.

The chalets have open-air seating areas with patio heaters plus an interior space with wide doors that can be kept open in line with Covid best practice.

Rugs and blankets are also available if the weather turns wintry.

Group chief executive Peter Vardy said: ‘Ever since Covid struck at the beginning of the year, our first and overriding priority has been the safety and security of our valued guests and our colleagues.

‘Since both our dealership in Motherwell and the CarStore beside the M8 at Hillington in Glasgow fell into Tier 4, we came up with the idea of the chalets to allow our guests to continue to enjoy Scotland’s best car-buying experience.’

Karyn Kennedy, marketing manager at the Peter Vardy Group, said: ‘The chalets were inspired by the new glamping offering at Scotland’s premier resort hotel Gleneagles.

‘Peter Vardy guests can always expect the most comfortable of welcomes, and they can now enjoy their experience in a safe, clean, outdoor way.’

The group, which has 12 franchise dealerships and two major CarStores, said it was currently exceeding pre-Covid sales figures thanks to swiftly bringing in an efficient and accessible digital car-buying environment.

Peter Vardy shows us around his reopened dealers and reveals one salesman sold 100 Porsches in lockdown