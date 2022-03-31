Peter Vardy Group ‘in solidarity’ with Ukraine as it gives £200,000 for aid and sends donated items to war-torn country

Peter Vardy Group has raised more than £200,000 for the people of Ukraine by donating 10 per cent of its March profits.

The family-run Scotland-wide company has given the money to The Big Give, which is a matched donations platform that raises funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Its dealerships has also been acting as drop-off points for physical donations that are then transported to the logistics network taking goods to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

Peter Vardy, chief executive of Peter Vardy Group, said the business ‘stands in solidarity’ with the people of Ukraine.

‘We believe every life is worthy and we are shocked and saddened by the recent events in Ukraine.

‘As a group, we are committed to help support the people affected by the invasion of Ukraine and have redirected our current Giving Back programme to support humanitarian projects there.’

Giving Back is its community giving programme, and sees employees from its 15 dealerships and two offices taking part in fund-raising and volunteering activities to support their communities.

Peter Vardy Group donates 10 per cent of its annual profits to good causes, with funds distributed via the Peter Vardy Foundation.

It has also dedicated its One Child programme to the Ukraine appeal throughout March, donating £15 for every car sold and asking customers to match that sum.

On average, seven out of 10 people have answered the call, it said.

Peter Vardy dealerships, which are in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Kirkcaldy, Motherwell and Perth, have also been running on-site fundraising activities throughout the month.

Vardy added: ‘Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine.’

Pictured at top is Shirley Berry, head of counselling, foundation and chaplaincy at the Peter Vardy Foundation, loading a car with nappies that have been donated at one of its dealerships and will be taken to Ukraine