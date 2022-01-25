Peugeot sees ‘significant increase’ in end-to-end online sales as more customers choose digital rather than physical

Peugeot UK has reported a ‘significant’ increase in purely online sales of its new cars.

More than 15 per cent of its 61,106 total new car sales in 2021 were through its Buy Online platform, the French manufacturer said.

Year to date, it added, online volumes had doubled compared with 2020, the firm said in a statement.

Peugeot’s UK boss said the performance was encouraging, as the company set out to create an online service that would offer the same quality its dealers provide when Buy Online launched five years ago.

‘It’s great to see an increasing number of Peugeot customers benefiting from our flexible buying process, with 15 per cent of our retail customers now choosing to buy their new model online,’ said Julie David.

She added: ‘We introduced our online customer promise to give buyers the confidence that they will receive the same quality service as they do in our retailers, so it’s pleasing to see many now enjoying the power of choice that our multi-channel approach provides.’

All of Peugeot’s model range can be ordered through the end-to-end online service, which includes a concierge to assist customers and a virtual showroom to provide one-to-one product walkarounds.

The online sales landmark comes as Peugeot begins to roll out its new corporate identity for its dealerships.

In December 2021, the company’s halo showroom, Robins & Day in West London (pictured above), became the first to adopt the new look, while all sites across the UK should be completed by April as the new Peugeot 308 arrives.