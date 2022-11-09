Plans to turn disused Wolverhampton furniture shop into car showroom facing rejection for a THIRD time

Plans to turn a disused furniture store into a car showroom look set to be dismissed for a third time.

Businesswoman Zahira Bibi wants to transform the former home of Ash Beds Direct in Wolverhampton into a showroom for the sale of new and used cars bought at auction.

However, despite the building currently being vacant, her plans have not pleased residents and councillors, who have responded with a swathe of objections.

Previous attempts to change the use of the property failed to pass when put to the local authority in September and January.

The latest efforts have once again been met by stiff opposition with homeowners, tenants and three local councillors objecting.

Among those to speak out against the plans was Labour councillor, Lynne Moran, who registered concerns about the practicality of operating a showroom in the area.

She said: ‘The proposal for a car showroom has arisen before, and we know that the residents do not feel that a confined residential area like this is the right spot for this kind of business.

‘Inevitably, cars would be parked outside of the building and there would be loading and unloading in an area where families and their children live.

‘The width of the road is not particularly generous and I can well understand the residents’ concerns that this line of business would cause disruption.

‘It is a problem though, because this particular unit is very large and it does need occupying. It’s hard to imagine what can work there to justify the floor area – apart from foodstuffs. It was previously a furniture store but I don’t think that proved successful.’

The Birmingham Mail reports that the local authority’s planning committee have once again been advised to decline the application.

In a report to council members, head of planning Stephen Alexander said: ‘It is proposed to use the ground floor for the sale of used and new cars bought from auction.’It is not intended to sell vehicle recoveries.

‘No repairs of vehicles would be undertaken on the site and where necessary, the servicing of vehicles would be undertaken off site.’All vehicles would be driven to the site. No vehicles would be stored or displayed on the frontage.

‘All vehicles for sale would be located within the showroom and vehicles would not be washed on the site.’The showroom would be staffed by one person and another person would be employed driving vehicles to the site.

‘The key issue is the impact on the residents of the five flats immediately above the shops. There are four flats above the shops with large front balconies over the front of the shops.

‘This proposal will involve the enlargement of the rear access and vehicles being driven in and out and manoeuvred into place inside the shop.

These activities are inherently unneighbourly, given the proximity of people living directly above the shops.

‘On balance, the proposal is unacceptable.’

An official decision is expected next Tuesday (Nov 15).