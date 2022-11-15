Log in

News

Polestar boss warns that supply chain issues will stretch into 2023

  • Thomas Ingenlath says there is no end in sight for ongoing supply chain issues
  • Polestar CEO speaking as firm announced reduced losses in the latest quarter
  • Accounts show firm is fully funded for next year thanks to $1.6bn credit facility from Volvo and Geely
Advert

Time 8:53 am, November 15, 2022

Bosses at Polestar say they see no end in sight to ongoing supply chain issues despite the EV firm returning reduced losses in its latest set of financial results.

The popular EV brand cut its operating losses to $196.4m (c. £166m) in the three months to the end of September, compared to $292.9 (c. £248m) in the same period last year.

However, boss Thomas Ingenlath (pictured) said that the firm continues to be blighted by global supply chain issues, including the ongoing semiconductor crisis.

Advert

The 58-year-old says he believes the issues are likely to stretch into 2023 as factors, such as the war in Ukraine, rumble on.

Polestar was recently forced to reduce its target of delivering 65,000 vehicles in a year, due to a month-long lockdown in China earlier this year.

Speaking about parts shortages, Ingenlath said: ‘Will the situation improve next year? No, we expect this again to be something that keeps us busy.’

Advert

Despite the struggles, it was not all bad news for the Swedish outfit.

The company actually posted a net profit in the period covered by the latest accounts – although the result was mostly down to an accounting quirk which included a calculation of future share payouts.

Polestar made a net profit of $299.4m (c. £253m), compared to a $302.4m (c. £255m) loss during the same period last year, the Financial Times reports.

The period also saw the firm agree a credit facility, from owners Volvo and Geely totalling $1.6bn (c. £1.3m).

The deal means the company is fully funded throughout next year and is aided by cash reserves of around $1bn (c. £845,000).

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51