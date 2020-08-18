Polestar’s first UK Space is to be at the Westfield London shopping centre.

Its Spaces are seen as being unlike conventional showrooms and dealerships, and the one at Westfield – which is also known as Westfield White City and Westfield Shepherds Bush, and is Europe’s biggest shopping centre – is set to open in October.

Announcing the location today (Aug 18), Polestar said it would reflect key attributes of its Spaces that are already open elsewhere in Europe and in China.

The growing Swedish electric performance brand has worked with Endeavour Automotive on the Space, which it said would combine innovative design, technology, location and a seamless digital-first retail model.

It will showcase the Polestar 1 electric performance hybrid GT and Polestar 2 fully electric performance fastback.

Polestar chief operating officer Jonathan Goodman said: ‘It was obvious that our first Space in the UK had to be in the country’s capital, and the high-footfall and high-quality location of Westfield London was an easy choice for us.

‘With the first customer Polestar 2 cars soon to land in the country, the next step in the journey is to open our first retail space and continue to engage with our growing customer base.’

John Caney, chief executive of Endeavour Automotive, said: ‘It’s great to finally be able to announce our partnership with Polestar and the location of the brand’s first Space in the country’s capital.

‘The Polestar journey in the UK is tremendously exciting, and we’re proud to be part of it. As recent reviews of the Polestar 2 show, there is a high demand for the product and huge interest in the brand, so opening the Westfield Space couldn’t have come at a better time.’

Polestar specialists, who won’t be on a commission, will advise consumers about the brand and its products, and people can then order their car directly from the manufacturer via its website.