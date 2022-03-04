Polestar to open latest UK Space at Solihull shopping centre

Polestar opens its third UK Space today (Mar 4) in Solihull town centre.

The Space, which is at the shopping centre Touchwood, joins the Swedish electric performance brand’s similar outlets at London Westfield and Manchester’s Trafford Centre.

They have a direct-to-consumer, digital-first approach and feature a minimalist design, seamless digital interactivity and ‘product specialists’ who aren’t on a commission.

Test drives can take place on site, with deliveries scheduled to home or office addresses, and Polestar says there is no stock to try to persuade buyers away from their preferred configuration.

Jonathan Goodman, head of Polestar UK, said: ‘The Polestar Space in Solihull is located in a pivotal retail destination in the Midlands, making it easier than ever for consumers to interact with the brand.

‘Our Spaces continue to allow our customers, not us, to define and shape the experience they have with Polestar.

‘With no sales pressure, an intimate environment and cutting-edge technology, we continue to put the fun back into buying a car!’

Customers wanting to order or reserve a Polestar can complete the process on Polestar’s website at home or be guided by a Polestar specialist at one of the Spaces.

The Polestar 2 is available to buy now, claiming a range of up to 335 miles (WLTP).

In addition, Polestar is to launch three new cars in the next two years, starting with Polestar 3 – a premium electric performance SUV – launching later in 2022.