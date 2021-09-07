Polestar will move into 12 new global markets next year, says CEO

Polestar is to move into 12 new global markets throughout 2022 as its worldwide expansion programme continues to gather pace.

The Swedish performance company says it aims to be present in a total of 30 global markets by the end next year.

It comes just months after the firm announced the doubling of its markets in 2021 from nine to 18.

Throughout 2022, bosses hope that high demand will allow them to move into 12 further markets across the globe.

Speaking at the Munich Motor Show, Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: ‘Growth on this scale is unprecedented and confirms our position as a truly global, pure EV brand.

‘Our unique business model has allowed us to develop the manufacturing capacity we need to satisfy demand.

‘Our digital-first approach means we can enter new markets faster.

‘Crucially, the service network vital to customer peace of mind is already in place.’

Polestar’s 2021 expansion plans have been increased since the last announcement, which came in July.

The firm is now set to include new markets in the Middle East, including Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Luxembourg and Iceland will also join the growing European base with further markets to be be confirmed in due course.

As well as moving into new markets, Polestar is also rapidly expanding its retail locations in existing markets where around 100 Polestar Spaces and Destinations will be operational by the end of 2021.

In Germany, the seventh Polestar Space was opened in Berlin in early September.

Polestar will also invest in temporary Spaces in further cities.

Leipzig is already confirmed to open in October, with a second temporary location to be announced shortly.