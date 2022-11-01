Log in
PA stock image of a police cordonPA stock image of a police cordon

News

Police hunting for seven vehicles stolen from Staffordshire car dealership in the dead of night

  • Police investigating theft from dealership in Stafford
  • Seven cars and vans stolen – two of which have so far been recovered
  • Officers asking for anyone with information to come forward
Advert

Time 9:59 am, November 1, 2022

A police inquiry is underway after several vehicles were stolen from a dealership in Staffordshire overnight.

A total of seven cars and vans were taken from the dealership in Stafford with staff arriving to discover the crimes shortly after 8am this morning (Tuesday).

The thieves made off with a blue Kia Sportage; a blue Skoda Octavia and a grey Vauxhall Vivaro.

Advert

They also stole a blue VW Transporter; a white Ford Transit and two black Ford Torneo vans – one of which was later recovered by police.

Officers also found the Transit a short distance away and believe the theft took place at around 12.50 this morning, the Express and Star reports.

They are now reviewing CCTV in the area of St Albans Road in a bid to trace the other vehicles and find the perpetrators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police, quoting incident 110 of October 31.

Car Dealer has made attempts to contact the impacted business for comment.

The investigation continues.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190