Police hunting for seven vehicles stolen from Staffordshire car dealership in the dead of night

A police inquiry is underway after several vehicles were stolen from a dealership in Staffordshire overnight.

A total of seven cars and vans were taken from the dealership in Stafford with staff arriving to discover the crimes shortly after 8am this morning (Tuesday).

The thieves made off with a blue Kia Sportage; a blue Skoda Octavia and a grey Vauxhall Vivaro.

They also stole a blue VW Transporter; a white Ford Transit and two black Ford Torneo vans – one of which was later recovered by police.

Officers also found the Transit a short distance away and believe the theft took place at around 12.50 this morning, the Express and Star reports.