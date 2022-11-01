Police hunting for seven vehicles stolen from Staffordshire car dealership in the dead of night

A police inquiry is underway after several vehicles were stolen from a dealership in Staffordshire overnight.
A total of seven cars and vans were taken from the dealership in Stafford with staff arriving to discover the crimes shortly after 8am this morning (Tuesday).
The thieves made off with a blue Kia Sportage; a blue Skoda Octavia and a grey Vauxhall Vivaro.
They also stole a blue VW Transporter; a white Ford Transit and two black Ford Torneo vans – one of which was later recovered by police.
Officers also found the Transit a short distance away and believe the theft took place at around 12.50 this morning, the Express and Star reports.
They are now reviewing CCTV in the area of St Albans Road in a bid to trace the other vehicles and find the perpetrators.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police, quoting incident 110 of October 31.
Car Dealer has made attempts to contact the impacted business for comment.
The investigation continues.