Police launch investigation after arsonists set fire to three cars at Cornish Hyundai dealership

Police have launched an investigation after arsonists set fire to three vehicles at a Hyundai dealership in Cornwall.

Hawkins Motors, in St Austell, was targeted at around 3am this morning (Monday) by yobs who set fire to a trio of parked cars on the forecourt.

Two fire crews rushed to the scene and brought the flames under control before identifying the incident as a suspected arson attack.

At that point, the police were called and an investigation has since got underway.

A statement from Cornwall Critical Control said: ‘Cars on fire Woodland Road, St Austell. At 3am critical control started to receive multiple emergency calls reporting a car on fire.

‘Two appliances from St Austell were mobilised along with a flexi duty officer.

‘On arrival the firefighters reported that three cars were well alight in a car sales garage and used breathing apparatus and hose reels to extinguish.

‘The cause is believed to be arson and Police were called to the scene.’

@BBCCornwall Any ideas what happened in #StAustell last night? #Hyundai seems to have had a spot of bother! pic.twitter.com/QQkXe7lVTj — Barefoot (@Yogajapa) October 31, 2022

A spokesperson for Devon & Cornwall Police added: ‘Police were contacted by the fire service who were tackling a fire in the Woodland road area of St Austell.

‘Three Hyundai vehicles were destroyed in what is believed to have been a deliberate act that started at around 3am on Monday 31 October.’

Anyone with information should contact [email protected], quoting crime reference CR/100769/22.

Hawkins Motors did not wish to comment on the attack.