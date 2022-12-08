Porsche 911 – Used Sports Car of the Year Winner 2022

Porsche’s 911 has scooped Used Sports Car of the Year 2022.

The iconic 2+2 sports car soared to the top of the rankings, with judges voting overwhelmingly for the model.

The win means Porsche has won back-to-back awards in the category, as the Cayman came out on top in the 2021 Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

Judges felt the 911 offered the very best blend of heritage, handling and desirability on the used car market.

James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer, said: ‘This year’s winner remains one of the best drivers’ cars ever made.

‘Dealers love them thanks to fantastic residual values, while customers love the looks and brand cachet. There’s a 911 for everyone, with the range consisting of convertibles, targas and collectors’ specials.

‘The winner could be nothing other than the iconic Porsche 911.’

Mike Brewer, Car Dealer Used Car Awards host, said: ‘The 911 is an absolute legend of the car world.

‘Every generation is thrilling to drive, but also the 911 always offers true all-year-round appeal that buyers love.

‘It’s still a benchmark which all other sports cars are judged by.’

Collecting the award on the night was Matt O’Brien, Porsche Cars GB’s pre-owned and corporate sales manager.

He said: ‘It’s great to pick up a trophy at the Used Car Awards. The fact there are so many people here shows you what a huge event it is so for Porsche to pick up an award here is really pleasing for everyone.

‘The 911 is such an iconic car, every generation of it resonates with the previous ones. So, even if you’re buying a much older car you can still relate it to the current one and recognise that iconic shape – which is probably one of the most famous of any sports car ever made, really.

‘That is the beauty of the 911, that’s the appeal and that’s why so many people like it as a car.’

Pictured from left to right: Gareth Jones (G3 Vehicle Auctions’ digital director), Matt O’Brien, Porsche Cars GB, and Mike Brewer

Watch the Used Car Awards 2022 round-up video below