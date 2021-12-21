Log in
Jeff Marsh, chief executive of the Foxton Centre, receives donations from staff and customers at Porsche Centre Preston, Dec 2021Jeff Marsh, chief executive of the Foxton Centre, receives donations from staff and customers at Porsche Centre Preston, Dec 2021

News

Porsche Centre Preston brings seasonal cheer to homeless and vulnerable

  • Showroom lends its weight to support centre’s Christmas appeal
  • Donations of food and other goods were made by staff, suppliers and customers
  • Grateful charity boss says what a big difference the gifts will make to those in need

Time 12 seconds ago

Porsche Centre Preston has helped rough sleepers, homeless and other vulnerable people by donating food and other necessities to a support centre’s Christmas appeal.

Staff, customers and suppliers dropped off gifts for the city’s Foxton Centre throughout December.

Porsche Centre Preston managing director Tom Fox said: ‘As a proud Prestonian, I know all about the great work of the Foxton Centre.

‘For over 50 years, they have helped to give the homeless a bed and a voice to people at the margins of society in our city.

‘Their mission really struck a chord with our staff and customers, especially at Christmas. We were only too happy to help with their appeal and hope it will help to make a small difference.’

The Foxton Centre provides its services via a combination of grants from large organisations as well as donations from individuals and businesses.

Chief executive Jeff Marsh, who visited the showroom to pick up the donated goods, said: ‘Thank you to Porsche Centre Preston and all the other local businesses who have supported our Christmas appeal.

‘Every donation makes a big difference and goes directly to supporting our practical work on the ground. Donations to the Foxton Centre give us the flexibility to respond quickly in helping people.

‘Our foodbank helps those who are most in need of feeding themselves and their families by providing good-quality food items to ensure their families don’t go hungry.’

Jeff Marsh, chief executive of the Foxton Centre, is pictured receiving the donations at Porsche Centre Preston

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

