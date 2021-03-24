The first customers of the Porsche Taycan electric saloon are in line for a free software update that introduces a number of features including quicker acceleration times.

Porsche launched an updated Taycan in September 2020, and this update gives the buyers who jumped first and bought the earlier model a few ‘significant’ changes.

Among the additions included in the software update is optimised chassis control which can improve management of tyre slip under acceleration.

That means in the Taycan Turbo S, the 0-124mph time is now 0.2 seconds faster at 9.6 seconds.

The charging planner function has also been upgraded, so the driver will receive a notification while charging when the battery percentage reaches a high enough figure to reach their destination.

Meanwhile, a new battery saving function can reduce the maximum charging rate. Although this slows down the rate at which a battery can be topped up, it also produces less heat, which improves the battery’s longevity.

The Taycan’s sat nav system also gets a boost with online information displayed directly on the map, as well as lane-specific traffic information.

As for infotainment, drivers can add their Apple ID to access Apple Podcasts and Apple Music Lyrics directly through the car’s screen, while wireless Apple CarPlay gives access to iPhone apps directly through the infotainment screen.

Porsche says that because these updates are ‘significant’, the transmission has to be adapted and the drive components calibrated, meaning the work must be undertaken at a Porsche Centre.

Last year the Porsche Taycan was the second-best-selling Porsche model in the UK, and the range has recently been widened to include a new entry-level model at £70,690 and the Cross Turismo estate which starts at £79,340.