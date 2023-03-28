Provisional date set for ex-car dealer’s murder trial

A provisional trial date has been set for a former car dealer who is accused of murdering a pedestrian.

Luke Dann, 36, of Beechwood Rise, Manor Park, Plymouth, was charged with murder on Friday, said Devon and Cornwall Police, and initially appeared before Plymouth JPs at a special sitting on Saturday.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the crown court, pictured, yesterday (Mar 27) for a bail hearing.

Police said officers were called to Leigham Manor Drive in the city on Tuesday, March 21 about 8.55pm after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

The pedestrian died at the scene, and was subsequently named by police as 42-year-old David Kelly, from Plymouth.

Yesterday’s bail application before Judge Simon Carr was held in chambers – meaning members of the public and media weren’t allowed to be present.

However, the PA news agency said afterwards that the court confirmed a plea-and-case-management hearing had been listed for Monday, April 24.

A provisional trial date of Monday, September 4 had also been set, the court spokesman said.

Dann, who didn’t enter a plea, was remanded in custody again until the next hearing.

PlymouthLive, which initially said Dann was a car dealer, referred to him as a businessman in its latest court report.

According to Companies House, Dann was the sole director of Luke Dann Motors – a Plymouth dealership that was incorporated in July 2007 and dissolved in July 2010.

PlymouthLive said the dealership was based in Stanborough Road, Plymstock.

Main image via Google Street View