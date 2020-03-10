RAC adds 105 outlets to Dealer Network since start of year

THE RAC Dealer Network has grown by 105 businesses so far this year, the organisation announced today.

It means it’s well placed to hit its overall target of 170 for 2020.

Among them are Millennium Motors of Edinburgh, Burford Car Sales of Hoddesdon, Ashridge Vehicles of Berkhamsted, Luton Trade Centre and Hilton Garage of Derby.

Sean Kent, RAC director of sales at Assurant, the Fortune 500 company that partners with the RAC in the warranty and aftersales sector, said: ‘We’ve very much hit the ground running this year, attracting an excellent mix of dealers to the RAC Dealer Network, ranging from small but highly respected independents through to multi-site dealer groups.

‘In 2020, our target is to hit an overall national presence of 1,570 dealers and we are almost at 1,500 already, which shows the strength of our proposition. As recently as the start of 2018 we stood at around 1,200 dealers, so we are certainly growing quickly.’

He added that among the factors attracting dealers were the RAC name and level of support on offer.

