RAC Dealer Network competition to promote used EV sales sees winner drive off in BMW i3

The winner of a competition promoting used EV sales across the RAC Approved Dealer network has been given the keys to a BMW i3.

Deborah Rogers, who lives in West Sussex, won the draw for the pre-owned EV as well as a home charging point, after a campaign on RAC social media channels alongside its Drive and rac.co.uk websites.

The 2017 car worth £16,000 came from RAC Approved Dealer member Carbase and has also been supplied with the RAC EV warranty, which was introduced last June.

Lee Coomber, RAC sales agent director at Assurant, which partners with the RAC in the dealer and aftersales sectors, said: ‘We have held competitions of this type in the past and they have proved very successful in promoting the benefits of purchasing from an RAC Approved Dealer.

‘With this campaign, it seemed timely to centre on EVs and especially the launch of the RAC electric vehicle warranty.

‘This is a product that is built around the customer, and as more used car buyers look to go electric, it can be used as the cornerstone of a whole dealership proposition.’

The warranty can be applied to any used EV or hybrid up to a maximum of eight years old that has 80,000 miles on the clock when bought. Cover can be for various periods up to 24 months and up to the vehicle purchase price.

Coomber added: ‘There is growing public interest in these vehicles, but used car customers tend to be quite conservative in their buying choices.

‘The EV warranty provides a comprehensive level of cover and can give drivers moving away from petrol and diesel power more confidence to do so.

‘As demand for EVs and hybrids grows, car buyers are expecting dealers to offer them as part of their stock mix, and the warranty provides a cornerstone for innovative sales propositions for these vehicles.

‘The new campaign highlighted this trend and how the RAC Dealer Network is evolving to meet it.’

Lee Coomber is pictured presenting Deborah Rogers with the keys to her BMW i3