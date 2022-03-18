Ray Chapman Motors wins Volvo’s Regional Retailer of the Year award for the second year running

Ray Chapman Motors in Yorkshire has been awarded Volvo’s prestigious Regional Retailer of the Year award for the second year running.

The dealership, in the market town of Malton, was judged in several areas including new and used car sales, part sales and customer retention and satisfaction.

A total of 94 retailers were considered for the award before Ray Chapman scooped top prize.

The judges were impressed by the business’s ability to ‘consistently exceed the market opportunity’ and surpassing all targets.

It was also noted that it dealt well with the difficulties created by the pandemic.

Sales figures across the board showed high numbers of repeat purchases and customer loyalty.

Despite a challenging period for businesses, the Ray Chapman Motors team worked tirelessly to ensure a safe, informative and premium experience for all customers, both virtually and in person.

The team was also praised for being dedicated to delivering the highest standards for the Volvo brand across North Yorkshire, and for having some of the highest customer and employee retention rates in the area.

Duncan Chapman, retailer principal at Ray Chapman Motors Malton, said: ‘We are delighted to have been awarded Volvo’s Retailer of the Year accolade for 2021 – for the second year running.

‘Our team is a fantastic group of highly ambitious and hard-working individuals, who rose to the challenges 2021 presented to continue delivering a tailored and premium experience for each of our customers.

‘We are highly focused on delivering a first-class customer experience and recognise that this must be the bedrock of our business if we are to stand any chance of achieving our sales and service objectives in future years.

‘This is a tremendous accolade which we’re incredibly proud of – well done team Ray Chapman Motors!’

Kristian Elvefors, managing director of Volvo Car UK, added: ‘Ray Chapman Motors consistently delivers impressive performance, whether it is customer satisfaction, performance against target, or profitability.

‘We are only as good as the team around us, and Duncan has built a team that both Volvo and Ray Chapman Motors can be proud of.

‘The award of Retailer of the Year is very much deserved by the team at Ray Chapman Motors.’