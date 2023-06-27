Renault and Dacia’s top UK retailers are honoured at awards ceremony

The UK’s top-performing Renault and Dacia dealers have been honoured at a glittering awards ceremony.

Held at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, the Renault Group UK event – established in 2022 –was attended by hundreds as the spotlight was shone on the 150-strong nationwide network for each brand.

The winners were determined by their performance against a range of key performance indicators spanning sales and customer feedback to aftersales results and digital metrics.

Once all the scores were totted up, DSG Renault in Morecambe was named Renault’s best retailer, with Mitchells of Lowestoft and Bristol Street Motors in Bradford taking second and third place respectively.

Meanwhile, Mitchells of Lowestoft took the best retailer slot for Dacia, with Richard Sanders in Kettering presented with the runner-up award and Dales in Redruth completing the trio of top retailers.

Commenting on the Renault triumphs, network operations director Ben Fish said: ‘It’s essential that we recognise excellence across our network, as our retail partners are core to the success of our brand and our ambitious “Renaulution” strategy.

‘Our winners can feel rightfully proud of what they have achieved and their commitment to the brand is to be commended.

‘As Renault moves swiftly forward with its plans for increased electrification and to establish a hold on the fiercely-competitive C-segment, our retailers are more important than ever and we are delighted to recognise their efforts.’

Luke Broad, Dacia brand director for the UK, added: ‘Congratulations to all our winners and a big thank you to all our retail partners.

‘We are immensely proud of how they have helped Dacia to be the strongest it’s ever been, with many having been on board since its UK launch in 2013.

‘We are immensely pleased at how our network has shared our vision and invested in the brand as it enters into its most exciting phase yet.’

Other awards were also presented, as follows:

Dacia

Quality

Best In Class: Dales in Redruth

Most Improved: Bristol Street Leicester

Sales

Best In Class: Bells of Crossgar

Most Improved: Park’s in Irvine

Aftersales

Best In Class: Fish Brothers in Swindon

Most Improved: Cars2 in Wakefield

Renault

Quality

Best In Class: DSG Renault in Morecambe

Most Improved: RRG (Renault Retail Group) in Orpington

Sales

Best In Class: Jaybee Renault in Banbury

Most Improved: Hendy Renault in Horley

Aftersales

Best In Class: Fish Brothers Renault in Swindon

Most Improved: Cars2 Renault in Wakefield